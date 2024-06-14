Stoke appoint Lincoln's Cohen as first-team coach

Chris Cohen started his professional playing career with West Ham [Getty Images]

Stoke City have appointed Lincoln City's assistant head coach Chris Cohen as their new first-team coach.

The 37-year-old former Nottingham Forest midfielder worked under Imps boss Michael Skubala for six months.

He was previously assistant to Nathan Jones at Luton Town and Southampton.

"He has an excellent reputation within the game and his work is highly regarded by coaches, players and club owners alike," said Stoke's sporting director Jonathan Walters.

"Chris works very closely with players on an individual basis to help develop their attributes for the team."

Cohen replaces Paul Gallagher who left the club on 11 June, having joined the Potters' coaching staff last summer before stepping into a brief spell as caretaker manager after the sacking of then boss Alex Neil.

Stoke, managed by Steven Schumacher, finished 17th in the Championship table last season.