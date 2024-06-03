Stoke appoint Darnborough as head of recruitment

Stoke City have appointed Hull City's Lee Darnbrough as their new head of recruitment.

Darnborough, 46, has left the same post after seven years with the Tigers to move to the Potteries.

“We’re thrilled to have Lee on board," Stoke sporting director Jonathan Walters said.

“His extensive network and knowledge of both the domestic and international markets will make him a valuable asset as we build our squad.

"Bringing over 20 years of experience in the football industry and being well versed in Championship football, Lee will be able to hit the ground running as we prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window and beyond."

Darnborough's efforts have previously contributed to promotion from the Championship for Norwich City, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion, while Hull just missed out on the top six last season.

They finished outside the play-offs in seventh and subsequently sacked Liam Rosenior, to bring in former Hamburg boss Tim Walter as their new head coach.

The Potters finished 17th in the Championship, winning their final three games under Steven Schumacher to escape the drop.

Starting from when the transfer window re-opened last summer, Stoke ended up making 25 signings before it closed again at the end of January - and have already been linked with Norwich City defender Ben Gibson as their first summer signing.

The Potters parted company with the previous head of recruitment Jared Dublin last month.