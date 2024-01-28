Stoebner, Van Overschelde power No. 2 Kernels to win over Brookings

Jan. 27—MITCHELL — Because of the Dakota Oyate Challenge being held at the Corn Palace, the Mitchell High School girls basketball team played at Mitchell Christian School Saturday afternoon.

It didn't take long for the Kernels to feel right at home.

The Class AA No. 2 Kernels set the tone early as they breezed past Brookings 65-43 to remain undefeated, moving to 11-0. The game was a make up of the two teams' matchup from Jan. 12, which was postponed due to weather.

Mitchell opened the game on a 9-1 scoring run, capped by a Saywer Stoebner layup on the fastbreak with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter. Brookings responded with a 10-4 run of its own, with Kymber Buys accounting for six of those points.

In a game featuring several mini-runs by both squads in the first half, Kernels head coach Dave Brooks told his team on the sidelines patience was the key, as the team had chances at the hoop against Brookings' man defense.

"Just be patient," he said. "We talked about changing just a couple of things the way we attacked ... let's get side-to-side, let's touch the short corner, then we'll get some looks. I think we got a little more patient, but we need to be where we can have that patience, that calmness early in the game."

Early miscues by Mitchell in the second quarter allowed Brookings to jump ahead 25-24 on a Buys corner jumper with under 2 1/2 minutes to go. She had 13 first-half points for the Bobcats, but her shot to put them ahead was the last basket she made for the game.

Matteah Graves came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer a mere seconds later, opening a 10-1 run for the Kernels to close the first half, taking advantage of three consecutive steals from a tiring Bobcats offense.

"Carsyn (Weich) and I do a good job creating ball pressure," Lauren Van Overschelde said, who had three of the Kernel's 21 steals for the game. "It gets them tired and gets them in their own heads and we're just there to pick up loose balls and turn them into points."

Van Overschelde began finding the basket in the second half, converting a 3-point play as part of a 12-0 third-quarter run, putting Mitchell ahead by 22 with 2:46 left to play. Stoebner also heated up in the second half, scoring 19 second-half points.

The duo combined for 42 of the team's 63 points for the game. Although it's been a team-first approach that's helped the Kernels be successful, the chemistry on the court between Stoebner and Van Overschelde has produced positive results.

"They're seeing success when they play like that," Brooks spoke of Stoebner and Van Overschelde. "Lauren is one heck of a competitor. She's really grown up from last year with her floor game and her shot is so much better. ... The focal point is Sawyer when she gets in the middle, so she's looking for someone to knock something down."

The Kernels (11-0) outscored Brookings 29-17 in the second half to help them coast to the win. Stoebner finished with 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting with seven rebounds, six assists, and eight steals. Van Overschelde had 13 points and five assists, going 2-of-5 behind the arc. Addie Siemsen finished with 11 points and five steals, as the team shot 40.7% from the field and outrebounded the Bobcats 27-22.

Brookings (2-10) had 13 points and four assists from Buys to lead the Bobcats, followed by Tess Burns finishing with 10 points and five rebounds. Amari Ward had six points and a pair of steals in the contest, as Brookings forced Mitchell to turn the ball over 19 times for the game.

Mitchell returns to its regular home to face off against No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Corn Palace. Even as the wins keep coming for the Kernels, the team's still focusing on each game, while having fun out on the court.

"We're more focused on one game at a time and playing together and improving every way we can," Van Overschelde said. "We're also playing really well together, and we know where everyone's at, and it's just fun to play with all my teammates."