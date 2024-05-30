Stockton’s Nick Diaz to return to UFC

(KTXL) – Nick Diaz is returning to the UFC.

Diaz, a Stockton native and the older brother of Nate Diaz, will head to Abu Dhabi for a five-round welterweight bout in August against Brazil’s Vicente Luque.

Nick Diaz has not fought since September of 2021, and he will turn 41 years old the day before this fight.

