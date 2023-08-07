Stockton-area football: Find out everything you need to know for the 2023 season

Stockton-area high school football teams are getting ready for the season, and so is the Recorder.

We have been hard at work, talking with coaches and players about what fans should expect this season. Some of the stories have been written and edited, and it’s time to share them with readers.

All our preview stories will be linked on this page. Check back for new stories through the start of the football season.

Stockton-area football team and schedule previews

Check out the SJ County 2023-24 prep football schedules

Bear Creek football names Clint Wilcox as new head coach

Former Lincoln linebacker takes over as head coach, hopes to bring back Trojan Pride

Alek Mechikoff takes over Linden High School football

Stockton-area football players to watch

San Joaquin County Football: Who are the top 25 players to watch in 2023?

Summer football recruitment: See which SJ County players have college offers

Stockton-area football history and stats

Check out these SJ County football players competing in the Lions All-Star game

Return of All-Stars: Lions All-Star Football Game returns to the 209

Stockton-area football 2023 predictions

This article originally appeared on The Record: 2023 Stockton-area High School Football Preview Games Schedule Stats