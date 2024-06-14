Stockport sign ex-Sunderland winger Diamond

Jack Diamond made 16 appearances for Carlisle United during a loan spell last season [Getty Images]

Stockport County have signed former Sunderland winger Jack Diamond on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old left the Black Cats this summer after10 years with the club, having come through their academy.

Diamond missed much of last season having been accused, and eventually cleared, of rape and sexual assault but went on to spend the latter half of the campaign on loan at Carlisle United.

"He’s been a player that we’ve liked for a long time and have tried to sign previously," boss Dave Challinor said.

"The past couple of years of his career have been taken away from him through no fault of his own and he’s shown great resilience to get back playing, finishing last season on loan at Carlisle.

“We feel that with a pre-season under his belt and a platform to perform, we can get him back to the form he’s shown previously and we’re really excited to start working with him."