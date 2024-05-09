Stockport defender Pye signs new deal

Ethan Pye won Stockport County's young player of the year award for 2023-24 [Rex Features]

Stockport County defender Ethan Pye has signed a new three-year deal.

The 21-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions this season as the Hatters won the League Two title.

“He’s thoroughly deserving of the contract extension but, pleasingly, he also recognises that this is, and has been, a great place for him to develop and improve," boss Dave Challinor told the club website.

"For him to be continuing the start of his journey in professional football here at Stockport County is fantastic news for everyone.”