Stockport County in stadium upgrade bid

A newly-promoted football team is bidding to make its stadium bigger.

Stockport County, which was promoted to League One last season, wants to boost capacity at Edgeley Park by about 7,000 seats to host 18,000 fans.

The club is applying to Stockport Council demolish the existing east stand and replace it with a new stand.

It also wants to refurbish and extend the existing north stand and to get outline permission for a new south stand.

Danny Bergara

The expansion plans would see the historical brick frontage of the Danny Bergara Stand repaired, with thousands more seats added to other stands.

New food, drink and hospitality facilities are also planned, alongside improvements to accessibility for disabled fans at the stadium on Hardcastle Road.

The club hopes to create a stadium fit for the EFL Championship.

