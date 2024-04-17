Stockport County: Dave Challinor targets another promotion after sealing League Two title

Stockport boss Dave Challinor has set his sights on securing promotion from League One - before even lifting the League Two title this weekend.

County secured their first Football League division title since 1967 with a 5-2 win at Notts County on Tuesday.

Challinor told BBC Radio Manchester: "It's a special night. It's just desserts for all the work everyone has put in to get us to this point."

They will lift the trophy this weekend when Accrington visit Edgeley Park.

"I can't wait until Saturday, to be able to lift the trophy in front of 10,000 of our supporters," Challinor said.

"I am very fortunate to have been in this situation before where I have won a title before the last game of the season and you can prepare to go out on to the pitch and pick it up in front of your home supporters.

"It's not just a group of 30-plus players, it's not just the manager, the scouting team, recruitment department, there is all sorts going on away from that - everyone plays their part.

"Saturday will be a huge celebration for everyone and we can enjoy the game without any kind of jeopardy."

Challinor says County's success will "take some time to sink in" as the club clinched a second title in three seasons after the National League crown in 2022 and brought owner Mark Stott's vision of Championship football at Edgeley Park by 2027-28 another step closer.

Challinor said: "You look at what you have to do to get yourself to the Championship. Of course you want to do it as quickly as possible. Do we have the infrastructure in place? Absolutely. Do we have the backing? Absolutely - in a sensible way.

"We'll do everything we can. I have finished in the play-offs every season I have managed, apart from the Covid year, so I don't want to stop that run next year.

"Is it a tough challenge, of course, but we have given ourselves every opportunity to make sure that comes to fruition."

'This is why we do it'

Tuesday's hat-trick hero Paddy Madden told BBC Radio Manchester: "You come back on the first day of pre-season and that's what you dream of at the end of it.

"When you're making those long pre-season runs and wondering 'why do I still do it?' when you get to the end of the season and class yourself as champions you can look back and say 'that's why I put in the hard graft'. I am delighted for everyone that the hard work has paid off."

The former Republic of Ireland international admitted "it raised a few eyebrows" when he signed for the Hatters from League One Fleetwood in March 2021, but his mission to return to the third tier of English football was now complete.

He said: "I knew how big this club was. I dropped down to try to help the club get back up the leagues and thankfully I have done that.

"I've had a few special seasons but this is right up there and it's the first team I've done two promotions with so it's extra special. To class Stockport as a League One team means the world to me."

Just how long they remain in League One remains to be seen, but Madden says "everything is in place" to go for another promotion.

"It's a massive club. The backing is brilliant. I have played in League One for 12 years, I know a lot of the lads are good enough to make the jump up. Let's see what next year brings, it's exciting times," he said.

'I'd been waiting all season for a goal'

Ethan Pye bagged the clinching fifth goal to settle any nerves after a Notts County comeback.

"I have been waiting all season for a goal, I was wondering if it was going to come, but, in front of those travelling supporters, to clinch the title, it's a special moment" he said.

"The lads are buzzing. To lift the title in front of our fans on Saturday, they deserve it, they have travelled everywhere this season. It will be a great feeling."