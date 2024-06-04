Stockport confirm Fevrier signing from Colchester

Jayden Fevrier (left) is a product of West Ham United's academy [Getty Images]

Stockport County have agreed terms to sign Colchester United winger Jayden Fevrier for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old joins on a three-year deal with a club option of a further year.

He scored four goals in 44 league games to help Colchester maintain their EFL status last season, having signed from West Ham United in 2022.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been able to bring Jayden to the football club," Stockport manager Dave Challinor said.

“Jayden’s profile is one that we tried to get last summer but weren’t able to get the right one.

"Not only do we feel we have the right one now, but he is our player, a young one that we can definitely improve and will become a real asset for the club."

Fevrier becomes Stockport's second summer signing after his Colchester team-mate Jay Mingi joined last week.