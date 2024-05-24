Stockon to help launch wrestling program at Brock

May 23—Brock ISD has named Austin Stockon as the high school's first head wrestling coach.

The wrestling program is expected to begin during the 2024-25 school year.

"I am honored to be chosen to lead this program at Brock High School," Stockon said. "I hope to instill my love for wrestling in my student-athletes and to see them perform at the highest levels. Knowing the culture at Brock, I see wrestling thriving with growing support from the community."

Stockon was hired to kickstart the wrestling program at Aledo ISD — his alma mater — in June 2021, where he remained until taking the Brock position.

During his stint at Aledo, Stockon saw three athletes qualify for state and 30 qualify for regionals.

Prior to that, Stockon spent two years at Tison Middle School in Weatherford as the boys' athletic coordinator and a social studies teacher, and two years at Weatherford High as a psychology/sociology teacher and assistant wrestling and football coach.