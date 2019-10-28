Stockman to step down as No. 3 crew chief; Alexander to take over in 2020

Crew chief Danny Stockman will step down as the pit boss for the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team at the end of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, RCR announced on Monday. Justin Alexander will serve as the crew chief for the No. 3 team of driver Austin Dillon in 2020.

Stockman will remain with the team in a role to be revealed at a later date, the team said in a statement posted on Twitter.

RELATED: Key driver moves in Silly Season

This was Stockman’s first full season as a full-time crew chief at the Cup level. He had two one-off races with Dillon in 2011 and 2018 and served as a crew chief for Paul Menard for 12 races in 2016. The pairing of Stockman-Dillon had previously reached highs in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with a 2011 championship and the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a title in 2013. This season, though, Dillon has just five top-10 finishes and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years.

The move brings Alexander back to the No. 3 pit box — a role he held in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He was the crew chief for Dillon’s two premier-series wins to date: The 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2018 Daytona 500. This season, Alexander has been the crew chief for the organization’s part-time Xfinity Series car — the No. 21 Chevrolet driven by Kaz Grala and Joe Graf Jr.