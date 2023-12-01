Stockdale opens Lions Cup boys soccer play with 3-1 win over Bakersfield Christian

Nov. 30—Just two games into the season, the Stockdale and Bakersfield Christian boys soccer teams haven't had time to showcase their respective personalities on the pitch after successful seasons last year.

So the Mustangs, fresh off their second straight league title and appearance in the Central Section Division II semifinals, and defending D-VI champion Eagles had plenty of kinks to work out when they met Thursday morning on the opening day of the Lions Cup tournament at Mira Monte.

When the dust settled, Stockdale earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory, riding the momentum of a late second-half surge with a pair of goals off set plays against the Eagles (0-1-1).

"BCHS always challenges despite being whatever division they're in," Stockdale coach Lyle Martin Jr. said. "They always give us a battle. And they really have some quality players ... and for us to come out with the right mindset and ... if we're going to be the kind of team that's going to continue to try to fight for a league championship again and go deep into the Valley championships.

"And we have our goals, and that's what we want to do again, but we're still trying to figure out chemistry and what kind of team we're going to be. We're going through different formations and it just takes time. We're always better in the second half of the season."

Tournament play will continue today and Saturday with pool play on four fields on the Mira Monte campus.

The Mustangs (1-1), who opened their season with a 2-1 loss at Paso Robles on Tuesday, controlled the ball for most of Thursday's game but found themselves tied at 1 after failing to clear the ball deep in their own territory.

BCHS senior Grant Bentley capitalized on the Stockdale miscue and fired the equalizer into the right corner of the net to even the score with 16 minutes left in the match.

"That's when the soccer immaturity comes in," Martin said. "Because it's a mistake on our end that leads to their goal, and then it's, 'OK, let's try and get another goal,' when it should be that way from the start of the game, especially when you have two shots, two goals right after. It's something we should be able to do in the first half and put the game away."

The tie didn't last long, as Stockdale scored a pair of goals during a two-minute stretch to regain control.

Kaleb Carrasco headed in a corner kick from Cooper Gyll at the 17-minute mark of the second half, and then assisted on teammate Pishoy Resk's header off a free kick just two minutes later to give the Mustangs some breathing room.

"We knew Stockdale is one of the top teams in Bakersfield," said coach Santiago Calderon of Bakersfield Christian. "In the beginning we were hoping to hold them a little bit with a 4-5-1 (alignment). And then once we got more confidence we moved to a 4-4-2. I thought it was a pretty close game, 1-0 and 1-1, but they came back and beat us on two headers."

Stockdale had several scoring chances in the first half, but settled for a 1-0 lead on a break away goal by Gyll, who found himself unmarked, streaking down the left sidelines. Without breaking stride, Gyll controlled the ball, pivoted and then blasted a shot past Eagles keeper Waylon Hufford just four minutes before halftime.

"I thought we played well," Martin said. "We started putting together some of the things we've been working on during training sessions. We're trying to be more of a possession team on the opposing team's third of the field. That's something we've been trying to get on top of, and we were phenomenal at it today.

"We just lacked that finishing aspect of that (at times). But it takes a little bit of time, and once that chemistry kind of unfolds things will really open up for us."