Stockdale captures Division II girls track and field title

Senior Chizitere Okey Dike swept the 100 and 200, and ran the lead-off leg on the first-place 4x100 relay to lead the Stockdale girls track and field team to the Central Section Division II championship on Friday at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia.

Okey Dike ran a personal-best in the 100 (12.20 seconds) and 200 (25.32) to qualify for next week’s two-day Masters Championship in Clovis. She will team with Nevaeh Ramos Howard, Brooklyn Madrigal and Vanessa Assaf in the 400 relay.

Distance specialist Hannah Pacheco also had a big day for the Mustangs, winning the 800 in 2 minutes 17.03 seconds to qualify for Masters, where she will also run in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

The Division II championship was one of four meets across the Central Valley on Friday. Here’s some of the highlights. The winner of each event automatically qualifies for Masters, along with the next best 14 competitors combined from the four division meets.

Division I

Bakersfield High sophomore Jalen Ford shattered his personal-record in the 200 with a 21.12, equalling the fourth-fastest time in the state this season. He also won the 100 with a 10.48 and qualified for Masters in the 400 and 1,600 relays.

On the girls side, Liberty senior Bella Turner — last year’s BVarsity All-Area girls track and field athlete of the year — won both the 100 and 300 hurdles and helped the Patriots qualify for Masters in the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Liberty senior Nicole Bridges won the 800 in 2:14.42 to qualify for Masters, along with Bakersfield High’s Kyndall Hannible, who won the long jump with a 18 feet 1 inch.

Division II

Golden Valley’s Ruben Delgado swept the boys hurdles, posting a PR in the 110 with 14.19. He qualified for Masters in both events.

Ridgeview’s Braylin Herron won the high jump with a 6-2, with Independence’s Aamir Smith finishing first in the triple jump (44-7).

Stockdale’s Obinnaya Okezie was second in the 200 and 400.

In girls action, Highland’s Mia Torrecillas won both the 1,600 and 3,200. Her time in the 1,600 of 4:59.99 was a season best.

Division III

It was a big day for the South Sequoia League in D-III. McFarland qualified for Masters by winning the 4x800 relay. Diego Ochoa, Jose Delgadillo, Estevan Gonzalez and Paul Diaz teamed to run a 8:24.33.

Carlos Calderon of Kennedy won the boys shot put with a personal-best 52-1.

Taft’s Ashlyn Barrett won the 300 hurdles with a 46.32 and was second in the 100 hurdles, and Chavez’s Alexza Toralba won the long jump title with a leap of 16-5.

Division IV

Kern Valley’s Jayda Bushling won the 100 and triple jump, was second in the 200 and fourth in the long jump to help the Broncs to a third-place finish as a team. Teammate Aspen Hacker won the 1,600, was second in the 800, fourth in the 3,200 and fifth in the 400.

Bakersfield Christian’s Madison Lane won the 300 hurdles and was second in the 100 hurdles.

Track and field

Division I

At Sanger-Dodson Field

Friday’s top-15 results (area athletes)

Boys

TEAM: 1. Clovis-Buchanan, 122; 2. Fresno-Central, 102; 3. Clovis, 86; 4. Clovis North 73; 5. Clovis East, 71. Others: 7. Bakersfield, 34.5; 9. Frontier, 25;11. Liberty, 18.

INDIVIDUALS

100: 1. Jalen Ford, Bakersfield, 10.48; 2. Brycen Tablit, Frontier, 10.70; 7. Malcolm Watkins, Frontier, 10.93; 14. Isaiah Richard, Bakersfield, 11.10.

200: 1. Jalen Ford, Bakersfield, 21.12; 9. Isaiah Richard, Bakersfield, 22.21; 12. Malcolm Watkins, Frontier, 22.26; 15. Brenton Brown, Bakersfield, 22.57.

400: 11. Isaiah Ray, Frontier, 51.21; 12. Syris Hill, Liberty, 51.21.

800: 7. Kamren Owens, Bakersfield, 1:58.39; 9. Roman Avelar, Frontier, 2:00.45.

1600: None.

3200: 6. Alex Valencia, Bakersfield, 9:18.56.

110H: 9. Daniel Reyes, Bakersfield, 16.07; 15. Davis Olson, Bakersfield, 16.66.

300H: 9. Brock Turner, Liberty, 41.32; 11. Daniel Reyes, Bakersfield, 41.51; 15. Derek Arias, Liberty, 43.11.

4x100 relay: 4. Bakersfield (Abbott, Richard, Brown, Ford), 41.81; 5. Frontier (Tablit, Watkins, Hanks, Fabelina), 42.31; 14. Liberty (Turner, Arias, Wageman, McClanahan), 44.05.

4x400 relay: 4. Liberty, 3:23.93; 5. Bakersfield, 3:24.84.

4x800 relay: 6. Frontier, 8:13.13; 10. Bakersfield, 8:22.87; 12. Liberty, 8:35.42.

SP: 8. Tyler Balgeman, Liberty, 51-4.75; 14. Benny West, Bakersfield, 46-9.25.

Disc: 4. Tyler Balgeman, Liberty, 165-5; 7. Quinn Buckey, Liberty, 154-7.

HJ: 2. Kai Wilkins, Frontier, 6-4; 8. Omari Brown, Bakersfield, 6-0.

PV: 10. Kayden Ellis, Frontier, 11-6.

LJ: 4. Zane Turner, Liberty, 21-10; 10. Damari Miller, Bakersfield, 20-7; 14. Bruce Veasey, Bakersfield, 20-2.5.

TJ: None.

Girls

TEAM: 1. Clovis-Buchanan, 114.33; 2. Fresno-Central, 102; 3. Clovis North, 94; 4. Clovis West, 63.5; 5. Liberty, 43. Others: 13. Bakersfield, 18; 15. Frontier, 17.33.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 8. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 12.51.

200: 7. Ariana Rangel, Frontier, 25.58.

400: 13. Adeline Rangel, Frontier, 59.48.

800: 1. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 2:14.42.

1600: 5. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 5:06.73; 11. Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, 5:13.46.

3200: 4. Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, 11:06.00.

100H: 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 14.52; 8. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 15.75.

300H: 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 43.53; 4. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 45.26; 13. Kaitleigh Downing, Frontier, 48.18.

4x100 relay: 9. Bakersfield (Varner, Hayden, Miller, Hannibal), 49.26; 11. Liberty (Bustos, Turner, Sons, Wheeler), 49.90; 12. Frontier (Rangel, Valdez, Volbruck, Mejia), 50.55.

4x400 relay: 2. Frontier, 3:55.20; 4. Bakersfield, 3:56.30; 6. Liberty, 3:59.31.

4x800 relay: 6. Bakersfield, 10:07.48.

SP: 14. Halle Hemingway, Bakersfield, 31-2.75.

Disc: None.

HJ: None.

PV: 8. Olivia Wegis, Frontier, 9-6.

LJ: 1. Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, 18-1; 15. Allison Sons, Liberty, 15-8.5.

TJ: 8. Allison Sons, Liberty, 34-6.5.

Division II

At Visalia-Groppetti Community Stadium

Friday’s top-15 results (area athletes)

Boys

TEAM: 1. Lemoore, 83.5; 2. Madera-Matilda Torres, 75; 3. Fresno-Bullard, 72.5; 4. Stockdale, 66; 5. Ridgeview, 59.5. Others: 7. Independence, 39; 10. Golden Valley, 24; 15. Shafter, 11; 19. Highland, 7; 23. Arvin, 4.5; 24. Centennial, 2.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 3. Angel Corona, Ridgeview, 11.02; 4. Austyn Hernandez, Highland, 11.09; 5. Jovarie Hayden, Ridgeview, 11.11; 6. Anthony Acosta, Stockdale, 11.16; 10. Amarius Rowel, Independence, 11.30.

200: 2. Obinnaya Okezie, Stockdale, 21.94; 3. Jovarie Hayden, Ridgeview, 22.15; 6. Damarius Rowel, Independence, 22.40; 10. Bryce Gridiron, Ridgeview, 22.61; 13. Antwjaun Watson, Stockdale, 22.73; 15. Dillon Thomasson, Golden Valley, 22.80.

400: 2. Obinnaya Okezie, Stockdale, 49.14; 3. Bryce Gridiron, Ridgeview, 50.05; 7. James Gutierrez, Highland, 51.37;10.Isaiah Anaya, West, 51.59; 12. Gabriel Olango, Stockdale, 52.16; 14. Ezekiel Thomas, Ridgeview, 52.24; 15. Aiden Clark, Centennial, 52.35.

800: 5. Jacob Quezada, Independence, 1:59.39; 10. Jaden Tungate, Independence, 2:06.08

1600: 7. Anthony Dunham, Stockdale, 4:26.49; 9. Noel Huato, Arvin, 4:30.43; 11. Jackson Giumarra, Stockdale, 4:31.68; 14. George Cevallos, Shafter, 4:37.06.

3200: 10. Jackson Giumarra, Stockdale, 9:59.45; 12. Owen Phelps, Ridgeview, 10:01.13.

110H: 1. Ruben Delgado, Golden Valley, 14.19; 2. Anthony Acosta, Stockdale, 14.73; 3. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 14.78; 8. Jerome Almone, Independence, 15.52; 10. Landon Torres, Ridgeview, 15.87; 11. Jayson Grant, Centennial, 15.97; 13. Nathan Bloemhof, Shafter, 16.23.

300H: 1. Ruben Delgado, Golden Valley, 38.40; 2. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 38.65; 4. Nathan Bloemhof, Shafter, 40.54; 6. Landon Torres, Ridgeview, 40.97; 11. David Martinez, Arvin, 42.50; 14. Guy Vasquez, West, 42.89; 15. Abner Bonilla, 42.90.

4x100 relay: 3. Stockdale, 42.40; 4. Ridgeview, 43.02; 5. Independence, 43.11; 10. Centennial, 43.90; 12. Shafter, 44.38.

4x400 relay: 3. Ridgeview, 3:22.79; 4. Stockdale, 3:27.44; 8. Golden Valley, 3:31.59; 9. West, 3:32.86; 11. Highland, 3:34.29.

4x800 relay: 2. Independence, 8:12.02; 3. Stockdale, 8:13.20; 5. Arvin, 8:22.04; 7. Centennial, 8:38.08; 13. Ridgeview, 8:47.69.

SP: 4. Tristan Perez, Independence, 45-3.5; 5. Aurelio Hernandez, Ridgeview, 44-10; 6. Don Almaguer, Ridgeview, 44-6.5; 8. Jeffrey Vander Poel, Shafter, 43-7.5; 12. Graysen Rogers, Highland, 41-7; 13. Matthew Cordova, Shafter, 41-4.5; 14. Noah Tolentino, Arvin, 40-11.5

Disc: 3. Major Williams, 148-9; 4. Daniel Olvera, Shafter, 145-8; 6. Don Almaguer, Ridgeview, 140-3; 13. Jeffrey Vander Poel, Shafter, 121-4; 15. Noah Tolentino, 116-10.

HJ: 1. Braylin Herron, Ridgeview, 6-2; 5. Francisco Palma, 5-10; 8. David Martinez, Arvn, 5-10.

PV: None.

LJ: 5. Aamir Smith, 20-5.5; 6. Elijah Smith, 20-5; 14. James Webster, South, 19-2.

TJ: 1. Aamir Smith, Independence, 44-7.

Girls

TEAM: 1. Stockdale, 100; 2. Fresno-Bullard, 82; 3. Lemoore, 39; 3. Santa Ynez, 39; 5. Atascadero, 38.5. Others: 6. Highland, 36; 9. Ridgeview, 27; 13. Golden Valley, 23; 15. Centennial, 17; 18. Independence, 12; 22. Shafter, 9; 23. Arvin, 7; 25. West, 4; 26. South 2; 28. East 1.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 1. Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, 12.20; 2. Janaiah Wofford, Ridgeview, 12.26; 4. Navaeh Ramos Howard, Stockdale, 12.41; 10 Brooke Davis, Centennial, 12.93; 11. Zariah Alexander, Golden Valley, 12.93; 12. Jermesha Peterson, South, 12.97; 13. Tietiyanna Edwards, West, 13.01; 15. Tashara Brown, West, 13.07.

200: 1. Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, 25.32; 2. Janaiah Woford, Ridgeview, 25.47; 6. Nevaeh Ramos Howard, Stockdale, 25.60; 7. Anna Josephson, Centennial, 25.81; 9. Brooklyn Madrigal, Stockdale, 26.02; 11. Brooke Davis, Centennial, 26.63; 13. Jermesha Peterson, South, 27.01; 14. Alexyss Gridiron, Ridgeview, 27.13; 15. Alexis Burdge, Highland, 27.45.

400: 2. Anna Josephson, Centennial, 56.94; 4. Brooklyn Madrigal, Stockdale, 58.96; 7. Sydney Kumpel, Highland, 1:02.10; 8. Mia Lorigo, Centennial, 1:02.80; 10. Alexyss Gridiron, Ridgeview, 1:03.06; 13. Jazelle Hairston, Stockdale, 1:03.72; 14. Ayanna Gridiron, Ridgeview, 1:04.03.

800: 1. Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, 2:17.03; 3. Ava Leisenfelder, Stockdale, 2:21.98; 4. Roseli Diaz, Stockdale, 2:23.37; 5. Jasmine Vasquez, Highland, 2:24.00; 6. Kendall Rogers, Stockdale, 2:25.54; 7. Natalie Flores, Independence, 2:26.92; 8. Leslie Aquino, East, 2:27.62; 9. Yahaira Olague, Arvin, 2:28.91; 15. Sylvia Sanchez, South, 2:34.48.

1600: 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 4:59.99; 4. Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, 5:16.21; 6. Ava Leisenfelder, Stockdale, 5:24.07; 10. Lesslie Mireles, Highland, 5:30.82; 11. Leslie Aquino, East, 5:33.65.

3200: 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 10:49.85; 8. Valerie Banks, Stockdale, 12:08.59; 10. Airam Sotelo, 12:20.44; 11. Lesslie Mireles, 12:30.81; 12. Leslie Aquino, East, 12:33.61.

100H: 4. Markaylah Alexander, Golden Valley, 16.65; 10 Addison Ortiz, Stockdale, 17.79; 11. Kaylee Broome, Centennial, 17.83; 12. Isabel Ocampo, Stockdale, 17.87.

300H: 8. Markaylah Alexander, Golden Valley, 49.75; 9. Isabel Ocampo, Stockdale, 50.39; 10. Addison Ortiz, Stockdale, 50.41; 15. Kaylee Broome, Centennial, 53.22.

4x100 relay: 1. Stockdale, 49.13; 2. Ridgeview, 49.59; 7. South, 51.29; 9. West, 51.60; 10. Highland, 51.73; 11. Golden Valley, 51.79; 14. Centennial, 52.15.

4x400 relay: 2. Stockdale, 4:04.14; 3. Centennial, 4:07.61; 4. Highland, 4:08.15; 5. Independence, 4:15.50; 8. Golden Valley, 4:20.29; 13. Shafter, 4:21.96; 14. Ridgeview, 4:23.62; 15. Arvin, 4:25.03.

4x800 relay: 1. Stockdale, 9:48.43; 4. Independence, 10:05.04; 5. Arvin, 10:18.56; 9. Highland, 10:45.60; 13. Ridgeview, 10:49.99; 14. West, 11:20.10.

SP: 3. Emilee Anderson, Stockdale, 33-7.5; 6. Susana Flores, Arvin, 31-1; 9. Karly Mundy, 30-7; 12. Joslyn Pierucci, Shafter, 20-10.5; 14. Shionna Nash, Centennial, 29-0.

Disc: 2. Joslyn Pierucci, Shafter, 130-08; 12. Aryam Gonzalez, Ridgeview, 95-05.

HJ: 5. Victoria Smith-Chaplin, Ridgeview, 4-10; 11. Sydney Williamson, Centennial, 4-8.

PV: None.

LJ: 2. Zariah Alexander, Golden Valley, 16-10; 6. Makyliah Miller, Golden Valley, 15-9; 8. Camryn Eubanks, Shafter, 15-8;9. Sophie Schonauer, Stockdale, 15-8; 10. Kaliyah Freeman, Golden Valley, 15-5.5; 15. Ali Matney, Highland, 14-7.5.

TJ: 4. Taylor Mendez, Highland, 33-3.75; 5. Christina Lewis, 32-7.5; 6. Kaliyah Freeman, Golden Valley, 31-8; 7. Makyliah Miller, Golden Valley, 31-7; 8. Aniya Johnson, Independence, 31-6.5; 14. Ali Matney, Highland, 30-2.

Division III

At Kingsburg-Rafer Johnson Track

Friday’s top-15 results (area athletes)

Boys

TEAM: 1. Kingsburg, 84; 2. Chowchilla, 69; 3. Tulare-Mission Oak, 43; 4. Visalia-Central Valley Christian, 37.5; 5. North, 37. Others: 9. Kennedy, 28; 12. Del Oro, 24; 14. Tehachapi, 18; 16. McFarland, 16; 18. Delano, 15; 23. Taft, 9; 24. Chavez, 8.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 8. Sebastian Castaneda, Kennedy, 11.28.

200: 9. Jeremiah Guerra, Kennedy, 23.28.

400: 4. Brian Contreras, North, 51.72; 8. Ian Hernandez, Delano, 52.48; 10. Jeremiah Guerra, Kennedy, 52.82; 11. Mika Lencioni, North, 52.93.

800: 2. Marcus Segura, Delano, 1:58.19; 3. Diego Ochoa, McFarland, 1:59.04; 4. Josiah Chavira, 2:00.20; 5. Kade Fetterman, Taft, 2:00.38; 6. Israel Gutierrez, Del oro, 2:00.76; 8. Sal Quezada, North, 2:03.45; 9. Alex Cruz, Del Oro, 2:03.45; 12. Luke Diaz, Chavez, 2:05.12.

1600: 2. Sal Quezada, North, 4:26.48; 4. Kade Fetterman, Taft, 4:27.629. Jose Delgadillo, McFarland, 4:40.77.

3200: 4. Alex Garcia, Del Oro, 9:50.77; 15. Edgar Gil, Del Oro, 10:26.06.

110H: 2. Leo Gonzalez, Tehachapi, 15.49; 5. Ernest Jones, Del Oro, 16.40; 7. Benjamin Zermeno, Chavez, 16.60; 12. Rommel Caban, Kennedy, 17.33; 14. Kevin Chitwood, Tehachapi, 17.57; 15. Vidal Aguilar, Delano, 17.84.

300H: 3. Ernest Jones, Del Oro, 41.52; 5. Benjamin Zermeno, Chavez, 42.69; 8. Rommel Caban, Kennedy, 44.07; 9. Eric Lopez, Delano, 44.10; 12. Leo Gonzalez, Tehachapi, 44.60.

4x100 relay: 3. Kennedy, 43.62; 11. Delano, 45.14; 15. Del Oro, 45.50.

4x400 relay: 2. North, 3:27.65; 3. Delano, 3:28.39; 7. Chavez, 3:31.99; 10. Del Oro, 3:33.21; 11. McFarland, 3:33.45.

4x800 relay: 1. McFarland, 8:24.33; 3. Del Oro, 8:29.21; 12. Chavez, 9:12.02.

SP: 1. Carlos Calderon, Kennedy, 52-01; 6. Samuel Ortega, Kennedy, 47-6; 12. Talen Prince, North, 42-4.

Disc: 2. Talen Prince, North, 158-3; 5. Carlos Calderon, Kennedy, 143-1; 9. Samuel Ortega, Kennedy, 136-5; 13. Yoshi Tanaka, Kennedy, 123-0.

HJ: 7. Isaac Encinas, North, 5-10.

PV: 6. Dillon Bradley, Kennedy, 11-6.

LJ: 5. Austin Anderson, Tehachapi, 20-6; 14. Christopher Blaswich, Taft, 19-2.

TJ: 3. Austin Anderson, Tehachapi, 42-1.5.

Girls

TEAM: 1. Templeton, 126.5; 2. Chowchilla, 51; 3. Morro Bay, 40.5; 4. Taft, 36; 5. Kingsburg, 30.5. Others: 11. Tehachapi, 26; 13. Foothill, 19; 15. North, 18; 19. Kennedy, 13.5; 20. Chavez, 13; 24. Delano, 7; 27. McFarland, 3; 30. Wasco, 1.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 3. Marihya Portis, Foothill, 12.42; 6. Alexza Toralba, Chavez, 12.93; 13. Dayanara Oliva Diaz, Chavez, 13.32; 14. Samely Ontiveros, McFarland, 13.60; 15. Jazmin Reyes, Delano, 13.62.

200: 2. Marihya Portis, Foothill, 25.90; 5. Claire Shadduck, Tehachapi, 26.50; 10. Dayanara Oliva Diaz, Chavez, 27.14; 11. Dahlia Sandoval, North, 27.19.

400: 4. Claire Shadduck, Tehachapi, 59.13; 9. Drew Sherman, 1:03.42; 10. Kimberly Soto, Mira Monte, 1:03.65.

800: 11. Hannah Diaz, Chavez, 2:35.11; 13. Hailey Breedlove, North, 2:36.44.

1600: 4. Maya Katz, Taft, 5:30.12; 8. Nieves Alvarez, Wasco, 5:49.15; 11. Helena Casas, Tehachapi, 6:00.06; 13. Gabby Alonso Mendez, Delano, 6:19.32.

3200: 2. Maya Katz, Taft, 12:19.41; 7. Helena Casas, Tehachapi, 13:04.00; 8. Neybi Lopez, North, 13:05.26.

100H: 2. Ashlyn Barrett, Taft, 16.21; 3. Kylie Thomas, North, 16.36; 6. Jodie Ahne Dominguez, Delano, 17.26; 7. Brianna Galvan, Delano, 17.57; 8. Delilah Cardenas, Tehachapi, 17.65; 9. Natalie Burke-Crawley, Tehachapi, 17.91.

300H: 1. Ashlyn Barrett, Taft, 46.32; 4. Delilah Cardenas, Tehachapi, 49.49; 5. Kylie Thomas, North, 49.54; 10 Jodie Ahne Dominguez, Delano, 50.85; 11 Brianna Galvan, Delano, 51.73; 12. Giselle Cardenas, Tehachapi, 52.08; 15. Sanel Hernandez, McFarland, 53.67.

4x100 relay: 7. North, 52.11; 13. McFarland, 53.28; 15. Foothill, 55.02.

4x400 relay: 4. North, 4:16.36; 6. Tehachapi, 4:19.65; 10. Chavez, 4:24.49; 12. Delano, 4:30.50; 14. McFarland, 4:46.74.

4x800 relay: 4. Foothill, 10:32.89; 9. McFarland, 11:15.10.

SP: 3. Abby Strategos, Tehachapi, 33-7; 5. Kayleen Faith Maes, Kennedy, 32-2; 6. Emily Bella Fernandez, McFarland, 31-8; 9. Samantha Galvan, Delano, 30-0; 11. Tiara Jackson, Foothill, 29-6.

Disc: 5. Kayleen Faith Maes, Kennedy, 102-05; 11. Yunuen Heredia, Chavez, 97-04.

HJ: None.

PV: 3. Jocelyn Valdez, Kennedy, 8-6; 7. Angel De Guzman, 8-0.

LJ: 1. Alexza Toralba, Chavez, 16-5; 4. Keira Pulido, Taft, 15-9.

TJ: 9. Keira Pulido, Taft, 31-7.

Division IV

At Caruthers

Friday’s top-15 results (area athletes)

Boys

TEAM: 1. Reedley-Immanuel, 128; 2. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 80; 3. Caruthers, 62; 3. Dos Palos, 62; 5. Tollhouse-Sierra, 39. Others: 6. Bakersfield Christian, 36; 12. Kern Valley, 12; 17. Garces, 11; 24. Rosamond, 6; 25. Immanuel Christian, 5; 26. Wonderful Prep-Los Hills, 3.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 5. Kade Shelton, Bakersfield Christian, 11.35; 10 Chase Furtado, Bakersfield Christian, 11.4113. AM Beebe, Garces, 11.45.

200: 6. Chase Furtado, Bakersfield Christian, 23.20.

400: 3. William Bird, Rosamond, 52.39; 4. Henry James Guevara, Immanuel Christian, 52.88; 11. Ryley Maye, Desert, 54.4115. Samuel Bozarth, Bakersfield Christian, 56.05.

800: 6. Edwin Chavez, Wonderful Prep-Los Hills, 2:09.95.

1600: 9. Edwin Chavez, Wonderful Prep-Los Hills, 4:53.95; 10. Braden Mota, Kern Valley, 4:55.92.

3200: 11. Bryan Vera, Rosamond, 11:12.92.

110H: 4. Daniel Hinkey, Kern Valley, 16.88; 9. Ethan Watson, Bakersfield Christian, 17.56; 15. Kaden Champness, Bakersfield Christian, 19.47.

300H: 9. Daniel Hinkey, Kern Valley, 44.22.

4x100 relay: 3. Bakersfield Christian, 44.98; 6. Kern Valley, 45.40; 12. Rosamond, 47.06.

4x400 relay: 12. Rosamond, 3:50.99; 13. Desert, 3:51.48.

4x800 relay: None.

SP: 4. Brody Herda, Bakersfield Christian, 44-2; 6. Chris Andrews, Bakersfield Christian, 43-3.

Disc: 8. Brody Herda, Bakersfield Christian, 133-2; 12. Nathan Williams, Bakersfield Christian, 111-9.

HJ: 3. Grant Mueller, Bakersfield Christian, 6-0; 9. Jack Montgomery, Kern Valley, 5-6; 11. Miguel Diaz Duenas, Wonderful Prep-Delano, 5-6; 12. Lincoln Adame, Bakersfield Christian, 5-6.

PV: 2. Timothy Anwyl, Bakersfield Christian, 10-6; 11. Caden Conner, Bakersfield Christian, 8-6.

LJ: 4. AM Beebe, Garces, 20-0; 5. Kyle Espinoza-Denys, Kern Valley, 19-8.25; 11. Henry James Guevara, Immanuel Christian, 18-8.

TJ: 3. AM Beebe, Garces, 39-11.

Girls

TEAM: 1. Reedley-Immanuel, 131; 2. Liberty Maderos Ranchos, 93; 3. Kern Valley, 74; 4. Bakersfield Christian, 51; 5. Farmersville, 46. Others: 13. Desert, 15; 21. Rosamond, 3.

INDIVIDUAL

100: 1. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 12.24; 2. Madison Lane, Bakersfield Christian, 12.72; 3. Akeira Carter, 12.75; 8. Scarlett Weber, Kern Valley, 13.17.

200: 2. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 25.76; 8. Scarlett Weber, Kern Valley, 27.39.

400: 5. Aspen Hacker, Kern Valley, 1:03.51; 6. Karly Champness, Bakersfield Christian, 1:03.96; 15. Kyla Hacker, Kern Valley, 1:09.56.

800: 2. Aspen Hacker, Kern Valley, 2:23.98; 10. Kyla Hacker, Kern Valley, 2:36.43; 12. Samantha Patton, Bakersfield Christian, 2:37.71.

1600: 1. Aspen Hacker, Kern Valley, 5:13.58; 11. Kyla Hacker, Kern Valley, 5:54.19; 12. Addyson Eggers, Bakersfield Christian, 5:54.47.

3200: 4. Aspen Hacker, 12:06.67; 11. Addyson Eggers, Bakersfield Christian, 12:46.04; 13. Kyla Hacker, Kern Valley, 13:18.32.

100H: 2. Madison Lane, Bakersfield Christian, 16.13;10. Taylor Grealish, Bakersfield Christian, 18.70.

300H: 1. Madison Lane, Bakersfield Christian, 47.97; 10. Karly Champness, Bakersfield Christian, 52.52.

4x100 relay: 4. Desert, 53.52; 8. Rosamond, 54.38; 14. Kern Valley, 55.97.

4x400 relay: 5. Desert, 4:35.80.

4x800 relay: None.

SP: None.

Disc: 4. Addilyn Prestridge, Bakersfield Christian, 92-4.

HJ: 4. Sara Shein, Bakersfield Christian, 5-0; 5. Jessie Bunting, Kern Valley, 4-8; 6. Madelyn Beaton, Kern Valley, 4-6; Emily Blankenship, Kern Valley, 4-6; 6. Ashlyn Wyckhuyse, Rosamond, 4-6.

PV: 3. Lola Phillips, Bakersfield Christian, 9-0; 4. Karly Champness, Bakersfield Christian, 8-6; 7. Jasmine Predum, Bakersfield Christian, 7-6; 10. Gabriela Tully, Bakersfield Christian, 7-0; 11. Evelyn Nafziger, Bakersfield Christian, 7-0.

LJ: 4. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 15-9.5; 14. Alie Crisp, Desert, 13-7.75.

TJ: 1. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 33-6.5; 5. Scarlett Weber, Kern Valley, 31-3.

Masters qualifiers

Boys

100: 1. Jalen Ford, Bakersfield, 10.48; 2. Brycen Tablit, Frontier, 10.70; 7. Malcolm Watkins, Frontier, 10.93; 3. Angel Corona, Ridgeview, 11.02;

200: 1. Jalen Ford, Bakersfield, 21.12; 9. Isaiah Richard, Bakersfield, 22.21; 12. Malcolm Watkins, Frontier, 22.26; 2. Obinnaya Okezie, Stockdale, 21.94; 3. Jovarie Hayden, Ridgeview, 22.15.

400: 2. Obinnaya Okezie, Stockdale, 49.14; 3. Bryce Gridiron, Ridgeview, 50.05;

800: 7. Kamren Owens, Bakersfield, 1:58.39; 5. Jacob Quezada, Independence, 1:59.39; 2. Marcus Segura, Delano, 1:58.19; 3. Diego Ochoa, McFarland, 1:59.04; 4. Josiah Chavira, 2:00.20.

1600: None.

3200: 6. Alex Valencia, Bakersfield, 9:18.56.

110H: 1. Ruben Delgado, Golden Valley, 14.19; 2. Anthony Acosta, Stockdale, 14.73; 3. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 14.78; 8. Jerome Almone, Independence, 15.52; 2. Leo Gonzalez, Tehachapi, 15.49;

300H: 1. Ruben Delgado, Golden Valley, 38.40; 2. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 38.65; 4. Nathan Bloemhof, Shafter, 40.54; 6. Landon Torres, Ridgeview, 40.97;

4x100 relay: 4. Bakersfield (Abbott, Richard, Brown, Ford), 41.81; 5. Frontier (Tablit, Watkins, Hanks, Fabelina), 42.31; 3. Stockdale (Anthony Acosta, Vincent Carnegie, Samuel De La Rosa, Ibinnaya Okezie), 42.40; 4. Ridgeview (Angel Corona, Jesse Gonzales, Jovanie Hayden, Bruce Gridiron), 43.02; 5. Independence (Angel Arceo, Marshall Almonte, Aamir Smith, Amarius Rowel), 43.11.

4x400 relay: 4. Liberty (Julio Martinez Natividad, Syria Hill, Brock Turner, David Avena), 3:23.93; 5. Bakersfield (James Mansfield, Isaiah Richard, Jalen Ford, Karen Owens), 3:24.84; 3. Ridgeview (Bryce Gridiron, Ezekiel Thomas, Landon Torres, Jovarie Hayden), 3:22.79; 4. Stockdale (Vincent Carnegie, Anthony Dunham, Gabriel Olango, Obinnaya Okezie), 3:27.44; 2. North (Josiah Chavira, Brian Contreras, Josue Ruiz, Mika Lencioni), 3:27.65; 3. Delano (Ian Hernandez, Austin Simangan, Diego Carrillo, Marcus Segura), 3:28.39;

4x800 relay: 1. McFarland (Diego Ochoa, Jose Delgadillo, Estevan Gonzalez, Paul Diaz), 8:24.33; 6. Frontier (Roman Avelar, Elijah Fordham, Christopher Wells, Noah Garza) , 8:13.13; 10. Bakersfield (Angel Valencia, Richard Rangel, Anthony Cadena, Kamren Owens), 8:22.87; 2. Independence (Aaron Ramirez, Gilberto Villa, Jacob Quezada, Jaden Tungate), 8:12.02; 3. Stockdale (Anthony Dunham, Pishoy Resk, Cesar Mendoza, Elijah Zepeda), 8:13.20; 5. Arvin (Damian Plancarte, Bryan Cisneros, Noel Huato, David Martinez), 8:22.04;

SP: 1. Carlos Calderon, Kennedy, 52-01; 8. Tyler Balgeman, Liberty, 51-4.75;

Disc: 4. Tyler Balgeman, Liberty, 165-5; 7. Quinn Buckey, Liberty, 154-7; 3. Major Williams, 148-9; 4. Daniel Olvera, Shafter, 145-8; 2. Talen Prince, North, 158-3.

HJ: 2. Kai Wilkins, Frontier, 6-4; 8. Omari Brown, Bakersfield, 6-0; 3. Grant Mueller, Bakersfield Christian, 6-0; 1. Braylin Herron, Ridgeview, 6-2.

PV: None.

LJ: 4. Zane Turner, Liberty, 21-10.

TJ: 1. Aamir Smith, Independence, 44-7; 3. Austin Anderson, Tehachapi, 42-1.5.

Girls

100: 1. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 12.24; 1. Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, 12.20; 8. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 12.51; 2. Janaiah Wofford, Ridgeview, 12.26; 4. Navaeh Ramos Howard, Stockdale, 12.41; 3. Marihya Portis, Foothill, 12.42.

200: 1. Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, 25.32; 7. Ariana Rangel, Frontier, 25.58; 2. Janaiah Woford, Ridgeview, 25.47; 6. Nevaeh Ramos Howard, Stockdale, 25.60; 2. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 25.76.

400: 2. Anna Josephson, Centennial, 56.94; 4. Brooklyn Madrigal, Stockdale, 58.96.

800: 1. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 2:14.42; 1. Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, 2:17.03.

1600: 1. Aspen Hacker, Kern Valley, 5:13.58; 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 4:59.99; 5. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 5:06.73; 11. Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, 5:13.46;

3200: 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 10:49.85; 4. Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, 11:06.00.

100H: 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 14.52; 8. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 15.75; 2. Ashlyn Barrett, Taft, 16.21; 2. Madison Lane, Bakersfield Christian, 16.13.

300H: 1. Madison Lane, Bakersfield Christian, 47.97; 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 43.53; 1. Ashlyn Barrett, Taft, 46.32; 4. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 45.26; 13. Kaitleigh Downing, Frontier, 48.18;

4x100 relay: 1. Stockdale (Chizitere Okey Dike, Nevaeh Ramos Howard, Brooklyn Madrigal, Vanessa Assaf), 49.13; 9. Bakersfield (Varner, Hayden, Miller, Hannibal), 49.26; 11. Liberty (Bustos, Turner, Sons, Wheeler), 49.90; 2. Ridgeview (Janaiah Wofford, Alexyss Gridiron, Ayanna Gridiron, Avia Mesa), 49.59.

4x400 relay: 2. Frontier (Ariana Rangel, Adeline Rangel, Cyan Haslip, Kaitleigh Downing), 3:55.20; 4. Bakersfield (Abigail Varner, Kalaya Miller, La Sheau Hayden, Kyndall Hannible), 3:56.30; 6. Liberty (Jordyn Higbee, Bella Turner, Rylee Wheeler, Nicole Bridges), 3:59.31; 2. Stockdale (Hannah Pacheco, Nevaeh Ramos Howard, Jazelle Hairston, Brooklyn Madrigal), 4:04.14; 3. Centennial (Brooke Davis, Mia Lorigo, Marilu Flores, Anna Josephson), 4:07.61; 4. Highland (Taylor Mendez, Sydney Kumpel, Rylee Perez, Jasmine Vazquez), 4:08.15.

4x800 relay: 1. Stockdale (Ava Leisenfelder, Roseli Diaz, Hannah Pacheco, Kendall Rogers), 9:48.43; 6. Bakersfield (Yureimi Vazquez, Audrina Reyes, Emily Fredriksen, Melissa Fredriksen), 10:07.48; 4. Independence (Camille Estrada, Natalie Flores, Alexi Sierra, Trinity McLean), 10:05.04; 5. Arvin (Karla Gonzalez, Emily Cabrera, Yahaira Olague, Julissa Leon), 10:18.56.

SP: 3. Emilee Anderson, Stockdale, 33-7.5; 3. Abby Strategos, Tehachapi, 33-7.

Disc: 2. Joslyn Pierucci, Shafter, 130-08.

HJ: 4. Sara Shein, Bakersfield Christian, 5-0.

PV: 8. Olivia Wegis, Frontier, 9-6.

LJ: 1. Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, 18-1; 1. Alexza Toralba, Chavez, 16-5; 2. Zariah Alexander, Golden Valley, 16-10;

TJ: 1. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 33-6.5; 8. Allison Sons, Liberty, 34-6.5.