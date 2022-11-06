Stock up from Week 10: Standouts from a stunner in Tiger Stadium against Alabama

Let the band play Neck!

The LSU Tigers, in their first season under Brian Kelly, have knocked off Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. For what seems like the first time this season, LSU didn’t dig themselves into a two or three-touchdown deficit and it paid off.

Jayden Daniels once again proved why he is the quarterback LSU needed this year as he put on a clinic running the ball and made great decisions through the air to pace the Tigers’ offense.

Death Valley, where opponents’ dreams come to die. Tiger Stadium lived up to its motto as Alabama’s dreams of another SEC Championship and another appearance in the playoffs were dashed by LSU.

Here’s who shined in the win.

Stock Up: First-quarter shutout

For the first time in what seems like all season, LSU didn’t dig itself into a two-to-three-touchdown hole to start the game. It paid off in the end as LSU pulled off an incredible upset against the Crimson Tide.

Stock Up: Jarrick Bernard-Converse

One word to describe the way Converse played tonight: lockdown. It didn’t matter who he was covering or what route they were running, he was shutting them down cleanly. He was a menace all night long for the Tigers and he’s just what LSU needed.

Stock Up: Harold Perkins Jr.

I made this comment to someone during the game, if [autotag]Harold Perkins[/autotag] is not a Freshman All-American this year, something is wrong. What can you say about this guy? Last year he was still playing high school football. Now he is playing in the best conference in college football and terrorizing last year’s Heisman winner.

Stock Up: Jayden Daniels

Daniels went 22-for-32 for 182 yards with two touchdowns through the air and 18 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Before this season started, there were questions about who would be QB1 in Kelly’s first year as LSU’s head coach. I think he made the right choice.

Stock Up: Mason Taylor

[autotag]Mason Taylor[/autotag] only had three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown, but he made the biggest catch of the season when he ran a drag route and caught the pass from Daniels to give the Tigers the win. What a day for the freshman tight end.

Bonus Stock Up: Death Valley, where opponents' dreams come to die

Alabama’s dreams of going to play in the SEC Championship and their dreams of going to the playoffs again died in Death Valley tonight. Jayden Daniels was the hero Baton Rouge needed. Just please, let the band play Neck.

