Stock Watch: Kenny Pickett shines, Sam Howell and Spencer Rattler bounceback

The first full week of college football action was perhaps most notable for the performance of Matt Corral, as the Mississippi passer had the stage to himself on Monday night and did not disappoint in a win over Louisville. But the second week of college football action saw two passers bounceback after underwhelming opening games.

Furthermore, we also have reason to add two more passers to our watch lists, if that has not already been done. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett shined in a win over Tennessee, while Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe put up big numbers again, albeit in a loss to Army.

Also, we have to take a moment and talk about Texas. Yes, this a quarterback-centric piece, but man…

Here’s this week’s Stock Watch.

Stock Up: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

It came as a bit of a surprise last December when Kenny Pickett announced he would utilize an NCAA waiver and return to Pittsburgh for a fifth season. That decision could end up paying off for Pickett in a huge way. Instead of entering last year's draft class, one that saw five quarterbacks in the first fifteen selections, Pickett has a chance to make a name for himself in a potentially wide-open 2022 quarterback group. So far, the returns are overwhelmingly positive. After opening the season with a pair of touchdown throws against Massachusetts, Pickett and the Pittsburgh Panthers went into Knoxville and knocked off Tennessee, with the QB throwing for two more touchdowns and completing 66.7% of his throws. The passer flashed some athleticism and arm talent on this touchdown to open the second quarter, giving the Panthers their first points of the game: https://twitter.com/Nick_Farabaugh/status/1436735246037405701 Not only is this an athletic play from Pickett, but the throw -- specifically the velocity and the placement -- stand out as well. His second touchdown came in the fourth quarter, as he found Jordan Addison on the slant route to extend Pittsburgh's lead: https://twitter.com/ian_cummings_9/status/1436771312719048716 Once more, you see perfect placement from the quarterback, as he puts this right on the upfield shoulder and away from the leverage of the nearest defender. Through two games, Pickett has certainly made a name for himself early in this draft cycle. Keep an eye on October, as Pittsburgh plays Virginia Tech, Clemson and Miami to close out that month. If he continues to shine, including during that stretch, his draft stock could go through the roof.

Stock Up: Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

(Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

If you have yet to do so, it might be time for you to check out Western Kentucky passer Bailey Zappe. After putting up huge numbers for Houston Baptist the past few years, Zappe transfered to the Hilltoppers for this season. Last year in a COVID-abridged year, Zappe threw for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns. In just four games. Zappe threw for 424 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns in a Week 1 victory over UT-Martin of the FCS level, and he nearly matched those numbers this week against Army. Although the Hilltoppers lost, Zappe's play is worth studying. Take this touchdown from the second half: https://twitter.com/SidelineCFB/status/1436755281027944450 At first blush this looks like a risky throw, but Zappe's pass here is an absolute rocket, made moving to his left before letting this fly. The QB opened to his right, so he did not see the receiver early in the down, but he kept his eyes downfield and had the ability to put this on his target for the score. Zappe could make even more noise over the next few weeks, as WKU has back-to-back games against Big Ten competition. If he fares well against Indiana and then Michigan State, he'll put himself right in the conversation for the draft.

Stock Down: Brock Purdy

One of the bigger games of the day was the battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy between in-state rivals Iowa and Iowa State. The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the game ranked 10th in the country, one spot behind the Cyclones. But the story of the game was the Iowa defense, which continues to put points on the board this season. In their Week 1 win over Indiana the Hawkeyes' defense scored on a pair of interception returns, and they added a scoop-and-score touchdowns on Saturday in Ames. Unfortunately, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy had the tough task of going up against this defense, and he was largely ineffective. Purdy started the game and after throwing his third interception gave way to backup Hunter Dekkers, who came into the game and threw a touchdown to cut the Iowa lead to just ten with under three minutes to go. We will wait and see on Purdy's status for next Saturday against UNLV, but after squeaking out a six-point win over Northern Iowa in Week 1 and getting benched in Week 2, this is not the start to 2021 that Purdy envisioned.

Injury Watch: Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Please tell me a "Stock Watch Curse" is not developing... After being featured in this piece a week ago thanks to his Week 1 performance against Colgate, Boston College passer Phil Jurkovec was sidelined early in the Eagles' win Saturday over Massachusetts with a wrist injury. Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel came into the game and threw for 199 yards a a touchdown. Prior to going down with the injury, Jurkovec completed three of four attempts for 22 yards. Jurkovec was listed as "questionable" to return after the injury, but did not come back into the game. The Eagles take on Temple next week before squaring off with Missouri and Clemson the following weeks. We'll keep an eye on his status going forward.

Stock Down: Texas

(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

I know this is supposed to be a quarterback-centered piece, but we need to take a moment and mention Texas. As the kids like to joke, they are not back. College football realignment is upon us, and one of the major storylines this summer was the news that both Texas and Oklahoma are going to join the SEC, perhaps as early as the 2022 season. Well, this Saturday the Longhorns got a taste of life in the SEC, and the result was not pretty. Texas was embarrassed by Arkansas on the road, dropping to 1-1 on the season after a 40-21 loss. The final score was not entirely reflective of this game, as the Razorbacks took a 33-7 lead late in the third quarter on a 26-yard touchdown run from Raheim Sanders. Texas scored touchdowns on their only two possessions of the fourth quarter to make the final score a bit more respectable, but this was a tough loss for the visitors.

Bounceback Performers: Sam Howell, UNC and Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Underwhelming performances from both Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell -- largely considered to be two of the better prospects in the upcoming class -- were a major story after the first week of the college football season. Both passers were in action this weekend, and both players performed more in-line with expectations. Down in Chapel Hill, Sam Howell threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns as the Tar Heels handled things against Georgia State. In addition to a much more efficient passing performance that saw Howell complete 21 of his 29 attempts, he was also Carolina's leading rusher on the night, carrying the ball 11 times for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including this 62-yard scamper: https://twitter.com/UNCFootball/status/1436877134597738499 As for Rattler, he put up solid numbers of his own as the Sooners throttled visiting Western Carolina. Rattler completed 20 of 26 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns. ON one of those touchdown throws, he showcased some precision placement on a back-shoulder throw: https://twitter.com/OU_Football/status/1436848622100832256 Now yes, both players bounced back against lower-tier competition. But it is important to see games like this, as you want to see elite talents dominate in these situations. It would have been a huge story, believe me, if either of these quarterbacks struggled this weekend. Instead, their fans can take a deep breath and practice a little of that patience we recommended last week.

Stock Down: Kedon Slovis, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Entering this season, there was a path for Kedon Slovis to play himself into the first round of the NFL draft. You might call it the "Mac Jones" path. Studying him this summer you saw the hallmark traits of the traditional pocket passer: Pocket movement, handling pressure with his feet, and how he used different throwing angles to maneuver even in the face of distress. I dove into all those traits, and more, in this breakdown from a few months ago: https://youtu.be/OiiV246A58c Perhaps the biggest question facing him was his right arm. Slovis came back from a shoulder injury suffered in a bowl game two seasons ago, and he did seem to lack velocity on throws. If the arm was fully healed this season and the ball popped out of his hands with more zip, the potential was there for him to follow that path to the first round. Those prospects took a big hit late Saturday night, as he and the USC Trojans struggled in a loss to Stanford. Slovis completed 27 of 42 passes for just 223 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Trojans lost 42-28. Slovis did make an impressive throw early in the game, ripping this vertical route in the red zone into a tight window that the receiver failed to bring in for a touchdown: https://twitter.com/RayGQue/status/1436915405705158657 Yet while that throw might have eased some velocity fears, the interception perhaps raised some ball-placement concerns: https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1436919003444916225 Again, as we cautioned last week it is early in the season and there is a lot of football left to be played. But this was not the kind of performance that people will point to as evidence that Slovis is indeed a first-round pick. The interception

