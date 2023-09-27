Stock Talk: Stock up, stock down following Week 4 shutout loss to Penn State

Yes, folks, that really happened.

A couple of days removed from Saturday night’s blowout loss and it still almost doesn’t feel real. It very much was though. The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped their first game of the season in embarrassing fashion, shut out by Penn State, 31-0.

In what was supposed to be a competitive matchup between two ranked Big Ten teams, the hosts wiped the floor with the Hawkeyes. The Nittany Lions didn’t even have their best game on offense either, and against a better offense, this might have been a much closer game.

They didn’t play a better offense, though. Instead, they saw a Brian Ferentz masterclass. Iowa had 76 total yards of offense with as many penalties (four) as first downs. The Hawkeyes only controlled the ball for a little over 14 minutes compared to Penn State’s 45:27 minutes.

Because we have to, here is a look at which Hawkeyes’ stocks are rising and which Hawkeyes’ stocks are falling. Spoiler alert: there isn’t a lot of good to take away from this game.

Stock Up: The Brian Ferentz Naysayers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This one goes without saying. Brian Ferentz has been orchestrating a disasterclass of an offense at Iowa for too long. Saturday was his magnum opus, his symphony of stink. Iowa didn’t even reach 100 yards of total offense against Penn State. This was a true embarrassment in every sense of the word.

Stock Down: Iowa's Recruiting

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

I mean, I don’t imagine this game is going to help earn Iowa any favor in the eyes of any recruits. If you are a wide receiver, why the heck would you even want to come play for Iowa? As a defensive player, do you really want to deal with this offense consistently holding you back? You know the head coach is going to issue you equal blame as well.

Stock Up: Tory Taylor

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tory Taylor was great, and it really stinks that our great punter is the only player that we can all consistently hang our hat on.

Stock Down: The Offensive Line

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Remember all of the talk ahead of the past two seasons about how improved the offensive line is? Where is it? This is probably the worst offensive line in the history of Iowa football, only rivaled by last year’s unit. The boys up front are supposed to be Iowa’s specialty. What the heck has happened?!

Stock Up: The Linebackers

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unlike some, I don’t think the defense is of equal blame for this loss. They were on the field far too long, expected to bail out the offense. Linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson have been fantastic all year for the Hawkeyes, both reaching double-digits tackles against Penn State.

Higgins, in particular, had 10 solo tackles, while Jackson had 2.5 tackles for loss. It took a while for Jay Higgins to be the guy, playing behind Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, but he has been fantastic for the Hawkeyes.

Stock Down: Kirk Ferentz

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

It really hurts to criticize Kirk Ferentz sometimes. He is the definition of a legend. Iowa would not be in the position they are in today without him. The problem is he just gives so much material for criticism.

There are members of this staff who deserve to be fired and they won’t be because of Kirk’s loyalty. Then, add some of his snippy remarks at any pushback of the offense postgame and it’s not a great look for Ferentz. Once again, the Kirk Ferentz-led Iowa seems OK with just being good and that’s a problem.

