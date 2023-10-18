Stock talk: Stock up, stock down following Iowa’s Week 7 win over Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) put the Big Ten West and the nation on notice in their 15-6 win over Wisconsin in Madison. This team is a serious contender and now they are the frontrunner to represent the West in Indianapolis.

While the Hawkeyes’ style and fashion of winning isn’t fit for all parties, Iowa demonstrated at Wisconsin that it’s capable of winning the West on the wings of its burgeoning running game, its defense and its stellar special teams.

Thanks to walking out of Camp Randall Stadium a victor, the computers now like Iowa to finish the regular season 11-1. That would be pretty remarkable all things considered.

Obviously, there’s plenty of work to be done between now and then. That continues this Saturday for the ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game as the Hawkeyes welcome in Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten).

Iowa fans are encouraged to wear either black or gold to the game in correspondence to their ticket location. Hawkeye fans can head to page four of this week’s game notes to find out whether or not they will be sitting in a black or gold section.

As another challenging date approaches versus a rival that’s hungry to spoil Iowa’s momentum in a trophy game, let’s take a look back at the top performers in Iowa’s win over Wisconsin.

Whose stock is up? Whose stock is trending down?

Stock Up: RB Leshon Williams

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Before junior running back Leshon Williams gets his proper kudos, hats off to the Hawkeye offensive line, too. It’s a group that has understandably been much maligned over the past two seasons.

The running game is starting to come around these past two weeks, though. Iowa ran for its most yards against Wisconsin since 2008. The Hawkeyes finished with 200 rushing yards. First credit goes to the big fellas up front.

With those acknowledgements out of the way, my goodness Leshon Williams. What a performance. His 82-yard touchdown run was the longest carry of his career and the longest touchdown run for Iowa since Tavian Banks’ 82-yarder versus Iowa State in 1997. That was the longest all-time rush against Wisconsin, topping Tyler Goodson’s previous all-time best mark of 80 yards in 2020.

Williams was a bell cow, carrying 25 times for 174 yards. His emergence was pivotal in this contest and bodes well moving forward.

Stock Down: Deacon Hill

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sorry for any fans that were banking on Deacon Hill’s second start showcasing a big jump in his passing numbers. Instead, Hill’s stat line went the other way.

After completing just 6-of-21 passes for 110 yards with one touchdown against an interception versus Purdue, Hill followed it up with a 6-for-14 passing performance against Wisconsin. Hill tallied just 37 passing yards.

Operating minus top tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All is obviously challenging, but it’s something Hill and this offense will unfortunately have to deal with moving forward.

For now, it looks like Iowa still has some legitimate problems and compensating to account for at the quarterback position.

Stock Up: Sebastian Castro

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa’s CASH was flying around this past Saturday at Wisconsin. Seriously, it felt like Sebastian Castro was everywhere.

The 5-foot-11, 205 pound senior from Oak Lawn, Ill., finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and registered his second career interception to ice the victory late. Castro could have run that in for a pick-six, but he opted to lay it down and send the Hawkeyes into the victory formation instead.

Castro was also directly involved alongside Yahya Black in the strip-sack fumble of Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke that resulted in an Iowa safety. He also forced a fumble from Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

This was a sensational individual performance.

Stock Down: The health department

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

It feels like Iowa just can’t catch much of a break. The Hawkeyes have now lost their starting quarterback in Cade McNamara and each of their top two tight ends in Luke Lachey and now Erick All for the season due to injury. This doesn’t even account for the rotating door at running back due to injury so far this season.

There’s only so much planning you can do for this. As a football program, you recruit to cultivate the type of depth where you can withstand the natural wear and tear and injuries that a season brings.

Still, when you’re talking about the type of players that Iowa has lost, that’s a lot to overcome. So far, the Hawkeyes have handled it, adapted and still found ways to keep winning. That’s pretty admirable.

On the individual side, what an absolute bummer for Erick All. His 2024 NFL draft stock was skyrocketing. Here’s to a speedy and healthy recovery.

Stock Up: Tory Taylor

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tory Taylor played as large a role in winning this game over Wisconsin for Iowa as anyone did. The Aussie was simply spectacular. Taylor flipped the field time and time again and his work directly led to points.

After booming 10 punts for 506 yards, Taylor was honored as Big Ten Special Teams Co-Player of the Week.

Stock Up: Phil Parker, Brian Ferentz

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

OK, it’s a fair question. Can Phil Parker’s stock go much higher? Iowa’s defensive coordinator is in the Tory Taylor, LeVar Woods territory. Typically, those three deliver sizzling results.

Hear me out, though: Iowa’s defense and special teams guided the Hawkeyes to their first victory in Madison since 2015. That alone is worth some recognition.

It’s bigger than that, though. Iowa shut out Wisconsin in the first half. That was just the fourth time in the last 20 years that Wisconsin was shutout in the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Pretty outstanding stuff. Oh, and the Badgers are now Iowa’s seventh victim since the start of the 2022 season that failed to score an offensive touchdown against them.

Offensively, Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has taken his shrapnel from the fan base, from the media and from college football fans at large. He did his job in this game.

With a quarterback and passing game that couldn’t deliver much, Brian Ferentz stuck with what was working in the run game. He also didn’t force the issue just to watch his team make the back-breaking mistake.

For someone that has “The Drive to 325” mockery attached to him, Brian Ferentz didn’t go chasing drives or points. He was focused on helping Iowa find the best path out of Madison with a win. Mission accomplished.

