Stock Up, Stock Down: Where do the Tigers stand after the SEC Championship loss to Georgia?

It is hard enough to beat the No. 1 team in the country and the reigning national champions when you get a break here and there, but when the ball doesn’t roll your way in a game against Georgia, the ‘Dawgs make you pay.

LSU looked like they would get on the board first against Georgia when the Tigers attempted a field goal in the first quarter but that field goal got blocked. Not only did it get blocked, but Georgia also took it back for a kick-six.

When that is how the game gets started, you know you’re in for a rough game. Georgia held on to its No. 1 spot with a 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

Here’s where things are trending after the game.

Stock Down: Special Teams

How many times do I have to put this as a topic before special teams are no longer an issue? I guess we will have to wait and see, because boy, it showed up big-time against the Bulldogs today.

LSU had a great drive going and the Tigers looked like they were about to score the first points of the game when Georgia blocked their field goal and ran in back for a touchdown. If you want to beat the No. 1 team in the country, that kinda play isn’t going to cut it.

Stock Up: Wide Receivers

What a day it was for [autotag]Kayshon Boutte[/autotag] and [autotag]Malik Nabers[/autotag] as they had 11 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns between them. There have been times this season when the receivers have struggled to get open, but today they had no issues.

Stock Down: Injuries

The injury bug struck LSU once again in the SEC Championship Game. Going into the game, [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag]’ health was a hot topic all week as he was seen in a walking boot after suffering an ankle injury against Texas A&M.

He re-injured that ankle in the first half against Georgia and was unable to return to the game. Multiple LSU defensive backs spent time in the injury tent, as well. [autotag]Mekhi Garner[/autotag] and [autotag]Jay Ward[/autotag] were two of them.

Stock Up: Garrett Nussmeier

Have we seen a glimpse of the future of LSU football? I mentioned how Daniels was injured in the first half and was unable to play the entire second half, so that opened the door for gunslinger Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier came in and played like his hair was on fire. He finished the game 15-for-27 for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. In the biggest game of the year, Nussmeier looked the best he has looked all year.

Stock Down: Defense

The LSU defense got torched today. Plain and simple. Stetson Bennett finished the game 23 for 29 with 274 yards and four touchdowns and Kendall Milton had 113 yards rushing on only eight carries. It seemed that whatever Todd Monken dialed up, the Tigers didn’t have an answer for it.

