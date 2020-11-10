Stock up, stock down from the Vikings’ win over the Lions

Minnesota hasn’t fully turned its season around, but the game against Detroit is another step closer to doing so.
The Vikings defeated the Lions 34-20 to move to 3-5 on the season. Minnesota’s win makes it two in a row for the team.
Once reeling and struggling on both sides of the ball, the Vikings now have a chance to go on a three-game winning streak. If the team wants to do that, it will have to beat the Bears in Chicago, not an easy feat, especially for the Vikings.
Minnesota had some players shine in the game vs. Detroit. Here is the stock up, stock down report from the game:
Stock down: The entire special teams
Photo: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports
The Vikings gave up two blocked punts. That simply will not cut it in the NFL. K.J. Osborn also did not look as good as he usually does in the return game. Dan Bailey even missed an extra point. Overall, not a good game for the special teams.
Stock up: TE Irv Smith Jr.
Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo
The Vikings second-year tight end was involved in the passing game, especially in the red zone. Smith Jr. caught two touchdown passes. He finished with just 10 yards receiving, but to be fair, the Vikings did not throw the ball all that often, and he was good when it mattered.
Stock down: TE Kyle Rudolph
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
I think this game was an indication that the Vikings should get Irv Smith Jr. more involved. That means maybe having Rudolph take a back seat. Many expected Smith Jr. to break out after a promising rookie campaign. He hasn't really broken out for big games just yet, but he has been more useful than Rudolph. Giving Smith Jr. a bigger role would be beneficial for this team. Rudolph had four targets in the game, the same number as Smith Jr., but I think that should change down the road.
Stock up: CB Jeff Gladney
Photo: Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports
Gladney had a very good game against the Lions. Pro Football Focus had him as the top-rated defensive player for the Vikings in the game, garnering a score of 82.2. He was also the second-best among cornerbacks across the NFL in Week 9, per PFF. He had seven total tackles and a tackle for loss. The physicality has always been there for Gladney, now he's sound in coverage. If this week is any indication, Gladney might actually be the Vikings' best cornerback now.
Stock up: QB Kirk Cousins
Photo: Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Cousins now has gone two games without an interception. The Vikings are doing what works on offense: making short passes and handing the ball off to Dalvin Cook. I think Cousins has found a role that he is suited for right now, and it helps the team as a whole. He had three touchdown passes and 220 passing yards. The naysayers will tell you that he was checking down and not making big plays, but honestly, I think that's how the Vikings find success this year.
Stock up: RG Ezra Cleveland
Photo: David Berding/AP Photo
Cleveland, after going through some rookie mistakes in the game vs. the Falcons, has arguably become the best right guard the Vikings have played in that spot this season. He had yet another good game against the Lions. If he keeps it up, the Vikings might have to keep him there when Pat Elflein comes back.