Stock up, stock down from the Vikings’ win over the Lions

Minnesota hasn’t fully turned its season around, but the game against Detroit is another step closer to doing so.

The Vikings defeated the Lions 34-20 to move to 3-5 on the season. Minnesota’s win makes it two in a row for the team.

Once reeling and struggling on both sides of the ball, the Vikings now have a chance to go on a three-game winning streak. If the team wants to do that, it will have to beat the Bears in Chicago, not an easy feat, especially for the Vikings.

Minnesota had some players shine in the game vs. Detroit. Here is the stock up, stock down report from the game:

Stock down: The entire special teams





Photo: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings gave up two blocked punts. That simply will not cut it in the NFL. K.J. Osborn also did not look as good as he usually does in the return game. Dan Bailey even missed an extra point. Overall, not a good game for the special teams.

Stock up: TE Irv Smith Jr.





Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

The Vikings second-year tight end was involved in the passing game, especially in the red zone. Smith Jr. caught two touchdown passes. He finished with just 10 yards receiving, but to be fair, the Vikings did not throw the ball all that often, and he was good when it mattered.

Stock down: TE Kyle Rudolph





Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

I think this game was an indication that the Vikings should get Irv Smith Jr. more involved. That means maybe having Rudolph take a back seat. Many expected Smith Jr. to break out after a promising rookie campaign. He hasn't really broken out for big games just yet, but he has been more useful than Rudolph. Giving Smith Jr. a bigger role would be beneficial for this team. Rudolph had four targets in the game, the same number as Smith Jr., but I think that should change down the road.

Stock up: CB Jeff Gladney





Photo: Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Gladney had a very good game against the Lions. Pro Football Focus had him as the top-rated defensive player for the Vikings in the game, garnering a score of 82.2. He was also the second-best among cornerbacks across the NFL in Week 9, per PFF. He had seven total tackles and a tackle for loss. The physicality has always been there for Gladney, now he's sound in coverage. If this week is any indication, Gladney might actually be the Vikings' best cornerback now.

