Stock up, stock down from the Vikings’ win over the Chargers

In a game where the Viking were favored to lose, Minnesota pulled off the upset over Los Angeles. The Vikings notched their record to 4-5 with the victory.

This is a Vikings team that has been relatively unpredictable this season. Minnesota kept the surprises coming with its Week 10 victory. The Chargers were tied for a share of the AFC West lead heading into the matchup, while the Vikings looked to be in a free fall. Look at what’s changed.

Whose stock rose and whose stock fell in the Vikings’ Week 10 win over the Chargers? See the Vikings Wire stock report from the game here:

Stock up: the Vikings offense

Is the Vikings offense… good?

Minnesota aired out the ball to defeat Los Angeles 27-20 on Sunday. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins had 294 passing yards, two touchdown passes and just one turnover in total against the Chargers. Minnesota did not find success running the ball all that often.

However, the team found a way to win through a more aggressive style of play. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer even seems to be on board with the new approach.

Stock down: G Oli Udoh

In his first year as a full-time starter, Udoh played well out of the gate. However, the Vikings’ right guard has ran into a penalty problem. He’s among the most-penalized NFL players in 2021. He had a PFF grade of 59.6 in the Week 10 game.

Stock up: RB Alexander Mattison

Before this game, Mattison struggled in limited carries. But against the Chargers, the Vikings running back made his presence felt. He broke a plethora of tackles on a 24-yard reception. He averaged four yards per carry on four carries. For the Vikings, this is the version of Mattison the team needs.

Stock down: the wide receiver three

Though the Vikings thrived in the passing game, the team couldn’t find ways to get the ball to the less-prominent wideouts. Justin Jefferson had a big game. Adam Thielen had seven targets.

Wide receivers K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook both finished with zero receiving yards. Westbrook did have a nice punt return, though.

Stock up: C Mason Cole

Cole had another decent game as a fill-in starter for Garrett Bradbury. Cole has a lot fewer reps, but still: he has a PFF grade of 68.8, while Bradbury has a grade of 56.2 this year. I think the Vikings will go with Bradbury when he’s back and healthy, but Cole has at least made the decision a difficult one.

Stock up: the Mike Zimmer era

The Vikings have to keep pulling off upsets if the team has any hope of salvaging 2021. With the expectations for this year, Minnesota needs to probably make the playoffs — at least. The Vikings beating the Chargers should cool the Zimmer hot seat just a tad.

