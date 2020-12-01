Stock up, stock down from the Vikings win over the Panthers

Minnesota very easily could have lost the game against Carolina.

But the Vikings’ bad luck late in games was bound to run out. It did on Sunday when Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed what would have been the game-winning field goal.

To be fair, there were some games earlier in the season — against the Titans and Seahawks, to name a few — that could have gone the Vikings’ way, but didn’t. The team finally faced off against an opponent that could not make it pay at the end of the game.

The Vikings move to 5-6. Here is the stock up, stock down from the win:

Stock up: The field goal block unit

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

The Vikings blocked a kick early in the game and forced a miss in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. Maybe some people will laugh at the idea of a field goal block unit forcing a miss, but if you had a block earlier, and the kicker has to make a 54-yard field goal for the win, it seems like the unit could have had some impact, due to the pressure it was causing in the game. They got good pressure on the block and on the miss.

Stock down: The punt returning

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

After his muffed punt, Beebe of course redeemed himself on offense, but as a punt returner, he did not look to be an adequate replacement for K.J. Osborn. The Vikings did not make good plays on punt returns yet again. I don't know who the team should go with — Beebe, Osborn or someone else — but it doesn't seem to have a great punt returner this season.

Stock up: QB Kirk Cousins

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Yes, yes, the fumble returned for a touchdown, but other than that, Cousins really did not make that many mistakes in the game. Cousins tallied 307 passing yards, three touchdowns and no picks. He was sacked twice, but he evaded pressure pretty often.

Stock down: The pass rush

Photo: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

It seemed like the pass rush was turning a corner against the Packers. During the win streak, the group was pretty good at getting to the quarterback and it showed in the production on defense. However, the Vikings could not really pressure Teddy Bridgewater all that much this game. The team had no sacks and just three QB hits.

Story continues

Stock up: CB Cameron Dantzler

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

Dantzler looked pretty good in coverage Sunday. He had a pass deflection and a tackle for a loss. PFF gave him the third-highest grade (64.2) for a Vikings defensive player on Sunday. Obviously he still has some things to work on, but he played one of his better games this year.

Stock up: The Vikings' playoff chances

Photo: Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota needed to win that game. Now, the team has a reasonable shot at the postseason. It's not incredibly likely, but it's not off the table.