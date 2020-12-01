Stock up, stock down from the Vikings win over the Panthers

Jack White
·3 min read

Minnesota very easily could have lost the game against Carolina.

But the Vikings’ bad luck late in games was bound to run out. It did on Sunday when Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed what would have been the game-winning field goal.

To be fair, there were some games earlier in the season — against the Titans and Seahawks, to name a few — that could have gone the Vikings’ way, but didn’t. The team finally faced off against an opponent that could not make it pay at the end of the game.

The Vikings move to 5-6. Here is the stock up, stock down from the win:

Stock up: The field goal block unit

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

The Vikings blocked a kick early in the game and forced a miss in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. Maybe some people will laugh at the idea of a field goal block unit forcing a miss, but if you had a block earlier, and the kicker has to make a 54-yard field goal for the win, it seems like the unit could have had some impact, due to the pressure it was causing in the game. They got good pressure on the block and on the miss.

Stock down: The punt returning

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

After his muffed punt, Beebe of course redeemed himself on offense, but as a punt returner, he did not look to be an adequate replacement for K.J. Osborn. The Vikings did not make good plays on punt returns yet again. I don't know who the team should go with — Beebe, Osborn or someone else — but it doesn't seem to have a great punt returner this season.

Stock up: QB Kirk Cousins

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Yes, yes, the fumble returned for a touchdown, but other than that, Cousins really did not make that many mistakes in the game. Cousins tallied 307 passing yards, three touchdowns and no picks. He was sacked twice, but he evaded pressure pretty often.

Stock down: The pass rush

Photo: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

It seemed like the pass rush was turning a corner against the Packers. During the win streak, the group was pretty good at getting to the quarterback and it showed in the production on defense. However, the Vikings could not really pressure Teddy Bridgewater all that much this game. The team had no sacks and just three QB hits.

Stock up: CB Cameron Dantzler

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

Dantzler looked pretty good in coverage Sunday. He had a pass deflection and a tackle for a loss. PFF gave him the third-highest grade (64.2) for a Vikings defensive player on Sunday. Obviously he still has some things to work on, but he played one of his better games this year.

Stock up: The Vikings' playoff chances

Photo: Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota needed to win that game. Now, the team has a reasonable shot at the postseason. It's not incredibly likely, but it's not off the table.

Latest Stories

  • Watch Tom Brady, Chris Jones get into heated verbal exchange in Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

    The most anticipated matchup of Week 12 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, and emotions were predictably high in the second half.

  • Steelers vs. Ravens: Players cite lack of practice as excuse for refusing to play Pittsburgh

    The Athletic reports the Ravens weren't comfortable playing the Steelers without practice or conditioning.

  • Why NFL fans lost it after Tom Brady shook Patrick Mahomes’ hand

    This is getting ridiculous.

  • Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA star

    UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jim Schwartz should not have poked the bear that is D.K. Metcalf

    Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz just had to go and talk to Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf before Monday's game. It did not go well.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Chiefs’ Andy Reid had perfect response to Travis Kelce’s failed touchdown pass

    Coach Reid didn't have to do Travis Kelce like that.

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • Giannis Name-Dropping LeBron and Kobe in New Interview Has Fans Speculating About Him Going to Lakers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo praised LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in a new interview, leading to speculation that he might one day join the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • 7 waiver wire targets in fantasy football for Week 13

    Waiver Wire targets for Week 13.

  • Bruce Arians continues to throw Tom Brady under the bus: ‘He picks all the plays now’

    Bruce Arians continues to place blame on Tom Brady,

  • Michigan State football linebackers to transfer following arrests in East Lansing

    Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.

  • Detroit Lions must tank and trade Matthew Stafford. Here's why

    With nothing left to play for this season except jobs, the Detroit Lions should tank the rest of their games in order to improve their draft position.

  • White Sox coaching staff: Tony La Russa adds three new faces to South Side

    The White Sox announced Tony La Russa's coaching staff Tuesday, the new South Side skipper bringing first-timers to the bench- and pitching-coach roles to go along with more familiar faces elsewhere.

  • Playing with dad, against 'trash talking' Woodses at PNC will bring pressure for Justin Thomas

    Justin Thomas expects to face some pressure at this month's PNC Championship, from watching his dad compete and playing against Charlie Woods.

  • Draymond Green, Steve Kerr and other former Warriors react to Andrew Bogut’s retirement

    After Andrew Bogut announced his retirement from basketball, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter to appreciate the Warriors' former center.

  • Andre Johnson: ‘Hard thing to see’ Texans WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby suspended

    Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson says it is difficult to see WR Will Fuller and CB Bradley Roby suspended and out for the year.

  • Ohio State playoff conundrum, Tom Herman & Scott Frost replacements

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title?  Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well. 

  • Drew Lock could end up paying biggest price for QB quagmire

    Their quarantined quarterback quartet sure left the Denver Broncos in, shall we say, quite the quagmire. The NFL made the Broncos play without any QBs Sunday, and their 31-3 loss to the Saints serves as an embarrassing example for other teams not to violate the NFL's COVID-19 mitigation measures. The Broncos (4-7) are expected to face a hefty fine and loss of a draft pick as a repeat offender of the league's coronavirus rules, but it's Drew Lock who could pay the biggest price for goofing up.