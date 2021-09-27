Stock up, stock down from the Vikings’ win over the Seahawks

Minnesota surprised some people on Sunday.

After two consecutive close losses, the Vikings notched their record to 1-2 with an upset victory over the Seahawks.

This game had the makings of another disappointment. Minnesota was missing Dalvin Cook, its star running back. The Vikings also got down 17-7 in the first half.

It was easy to look at the start of this game and think “same old Vikings.” Instead Minnesota got the win, and plenty of players raised their stock in the process:

Stock up: TE Tyler Conklin

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Conklin was a player I was pretty impressed with on Sunday. He had seven catches on eight targets. This season, he stepped up at times in the absence or Irv Smith Jr., playing relatively mistake-free football and being a reliable target for Cousins.

Stock down: S Xavier Woods

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) runs with the ball past Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods (23) in overtime at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Woods was the fifth-ranked safety on PFF heading into Week 3. Now, he's No. 41 (H/T Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press), after tallying a PFF grade of 32.1. PFF had him missing a tackle giving up a long reception.

Stock up: QB Kirk Cousins

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

If Kirk Cousins plays like this on a regular basis, the Vikings might be contenders this year after all. Minnesota's quarterback had 323 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Vikings quarterback didn't just keep up with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense, he outplayed them.

Stock down: CB Bashaud Breeland

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is defended by Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

According to PFF, Breeland was targeted nine times and allowed nine receptions. After a strong game against the Cardinals, Cameron Dantzler did not end up playing against the Seahawks. That could change if things keep going like this.

Stock up: The Vikings' retooled defense

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (94) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota reloaded the defensive side of the ball this offseason. In the Vikings' first two games, the group did not live up to the offseason hype. The Bengals and Cardinals both moved the ball down field on the Vikings defense, which helped lead to the winless start. On Sunday, that all changed. Minnesota held Wilson and company to 17 points. The group wasn't perfect, but who is against the Seattle offense? The Vikings created timely turnovers and prevented the game from being a shootout.

Stock up: DE Everson Griffen

Sep 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) reacts during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the year, the only glaring weakness on the Vikings defense appeared to be the defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter. D.J. Wonnum and Stephen Weatherly have struggled to hold down that position at times. But Griffen has showed promise at that spot. Makes sense when you think about how often he played there for the Vikings before reuniting with the team this offseason. Griffen had a sack and a PFF grade of 63.1. The Vikings need to answer this question: who will be the mainstay edge rusher to complement Hunter off the other edge? The answer might be the player who filled that void in the past.

Stock up: K Greg Joseph

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph lines up a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Greg Joseph didn't let a Week 2 mistake define the rest of his season. The Vikings kicker went 3-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in Week 3.

