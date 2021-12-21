Stock up, stock down from the Vikings’ win over the Bears

The Vikings defeated the Bears on Monday night and Minnesota practically never looked good doing it.

The Vikings had miscues in every phase of the game. However, it was Mike Zimmer’s defense that looked the sharpest of any unit on the field. The Bears scored just nine points, and that includes Chicago’s last-second touchdown to make the final score appear closer than the game actually was. As Zimmer put it, that score doesn’t really matter.

What does matter is how each Vikings player did in Chicago. Here is the stock report from Week 15:

Stock up: DE D.J. Wonnum

Some thought Wonnum would be a full-time starter this year after showing promise as a rookie in 2020. Wonnum started the first four games before the team put DE Everson Griffen in the starting lineup.

With DE Danielle Hunter out and Griffen on the NFI list, the Vikings don’t just need Wonnum to start now, they need him to thrive. He did that on Monday night, tallying three sacks and four QB hits.

Curiously, PFF credited Wonnum with five hurries, yet only gave him a grade of 55. He didn’t have any missed tackles, either. In my opinion, Wonnum had the best game of his two-year career thus far.

Stock down: RG Mason Cole

Cole looked inconsistent this game. He whiffed on a block on a screen pretty early on. Bears DT Akiem Hicks beat him a couple times for big plays. He finished with a PFF grade of 40.5. Cole has been good since coming into the starting lineup against the Ravens. However, this was a down game for him.

Stock up: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Smith-Marsette lost out on his kick returner spot after RB Kene Nwangwu returned from injury earlier this season. The wide receiver made an impact on offense this game, though.

Smith-Marsette caught the first touchdown pass of his career on Monday night. WR Justin Jefferson commanded too much attention, and Smith-Marsette was open for the score. The rookie could be a decent fourth or fifth option in the passing game when the Vikings are at full strength.

Stock down: The punt and punt return unit

Vikings P Jordan Berry had a punt deflected that technically was not a block on Monday night. Earlier this year, the Vikings allowed a blocked punt in the Panthers game.

With WR Dede Westbrook on COVID-19/Reserve, the Vikings put K.J. Osborn back deep on punt returns. Osborn hesitated and allowed a 72-yard punt in the game. At least other special teams units thrived…

Stock up: Field goal block unit

They got one! DT Dalvin Tomlinson stuck his hand out and deflected a field goal attempt in the second quarter of the game. As mentioned, the Vikings’ special teams unit was up and down this game. At least the team blocked a field goal.

Stock down: the Vikings offense

Look, it was cold and the Bears offense wasn’t doing much. Still, the Vikings offense looked lackluster and uninspired in Chicago. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins finished with 87 passing yards. That’s the fewest he’s ever had in an NFL start.

Cousins did have those two touchdown passes, but he also threw an ugly interception in what seemed like an attempt to win a defensive holding call. Minnesota only averaged 4 yards per carry on the ground, too. The team has to do better than that.

Stock up: The Mike Zimmer era

The Vikings are back at .500 and still have a shot at the postseason. FiveThirtyEight.com gives the team a 29% chance to make the playoffs at the time this article was published. With each win down the stretch, Zimmer’s seat gets a little colder.

