Stock up, stock down from the Vikings in Week 10

Once looking like a rebuilding year for the team, Minnesota has now made the second half of the season interesting.

The Vikings have won three consecutive games. The team did itself no favors earlier in the year, starting 2020 with a 1-5 record.

However, Minnesota has notched its record to 4-5 and has winnable games coming up on the 2020 slate. It’s not a given by any means that the Vikings will make the playoffs this year, but it’s no longer out of the question.

The team pulled off arguably its most impressive win of the season on Monday, taking down a Bears team on the road. Here is the stock up, stock down from the game:

Stock up: QB Kirk Cousins

Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

This was the first game in the win streak where the Vikings had to ask Cousins to make some key plays. In games against the Lions and Packers, Cousins took a backseat as the offense ran over the opposing teams' front sevens. The Bears game was different. He went 25-for-36, throwing for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The interception was probably not his fault, either. Overall, an impressive performance that Vikings fans were used to seeing in the back half of the 2019 season.

Stock down: winning games just running the ball

Photo: Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have been giving Dalvin Cook a big workload during the win streak and doing otherwise has been hard to argue with. Cook ran for more than 160 rushing yards in each of the wins over the Packers and Lions. However, the Bears defense was able to hold Cook in check Monday night. He finished with 96 rushing yards on 30 carries. It's a good sign that Minnesota did not shy away from running the ball. It's an even better sign that they were able to win the game and the rushing attack wasn't even that effective.

Stock up: the pass rush

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

OK, so the group had just two sacks. But Nick Foles was under duress for much of the game and Chicago had just 108 passing yards as a team. D.J. Wonnum and Hercules Mata'afa have both emerged as good pass rush options. It will be interesting to see whether those two get bigger roles as the season progresses.

Stock down: K.J. Osborn

Photo; Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

Osborn had one return where he bobbled the ball, then appeared to put it between his legs. I'm still not sure what he was doing there. Osborn now has a punt return average of 1 yard, per Pro Football Reference. It might be time to look elsewhere.

Stock down: LS Austin Cutting

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

Granted, Austin Cutting was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, and was activated on Saturday, so it was probably a weird week of preparation for him. Although, Cutting has now had two bad snaps in three games on field goals. Not great.

Stock up: Mike Zimmer

Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Zimmer has the new-look defense playing well. Most importantly, his team has almost fully recovered from their nightmarish start. We'll see if Zimmer's stock continues to rise when the team plays the Cowboys Sunday.