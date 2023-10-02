Stock up, Stock down from Vikings Week 4 win vs. Panthers

There is still hope, ladies and gentlemen. The Minnesota Vikings squeaked a 21-13 win against the Carolina Panthers.

With all their games ending within one score, the Vikings are now 1-3 in one-score games on the season. This win was necessary to keep Minnesota’s hopes for a postseason berth alive. An 0-3 hole is difficult enough to dig yourself out of. An 0-4 start would have been virtually impossible.

Getting this win will be a good momentum boost as their biggest test, a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, is next Sunday.

In a game Minnesota had to have, some players’ stocks rose while others took a hit.

Stock up: Harrison Smith

Sometimes players have to send you a reminder as to why they are so highly touted. Harrison Smith did exactly that on Sunday with his unreal performance against the Panthers.

Smith tallied up 14 total tackles, eight solo, two tackles for loss and three sacks, including the game-sealing sack at the end of the fourth quarter.

Smith was incredible as he was used everywhere on the defense from blitzing off the edge to dropping into the middle of the field in coverage. Smith’s dominance showed exactly why he is firmly in the Hall-of-Fame conversation.

Stock down: Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins ending the game with an incompletion was such an apt ending based on how the game went. Cousins had his moments in this game, he did everything it took to win today, that’s not the problem.

Cousins came in as the leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He came in top-five in most metrics that measure quarterback efficiency. With the Panthers’ defense reeling, this was a time for the Minnesota quarterback to truly cement that the first three games weren’t a fluke. The turnovers were the only thing keeping this offense back.

Instead, he threw it late to Osborn on the first drive which led to a pick-six. He looked uncomfortable all day and was indecisive throughout. On a day where the defense stepped up and answered the bell, Cousins did just enough and ended with a stat line of 12-of-19 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stock up: Marcus Davenport

Part of the defense stepping up this game was the debut of former New Orleans Saint, Marcus Davenport. With Danielle Hunter on the other side wreaking havoc these first three games, there were questions about who could help him put consistent pressure on the quarterback.

Davenport answered that question and then some. He ended the day with four total tackles, with a sack and a tackle for loss, but that is only the beginning of his impact. Davenport was in the backfield consistently, making life on first overall pick Bryce Young difficult.

Having this performance being the first showings of the pairing of Hunter and Davenport should give Vikings fans confidence in the pass-rush for the rest of the season.

Stock down: Pass-catchers not named Jefferson

This isn’t a true stock down in the sense that they played bad. Just that when Kirk isn’t in a groove, there is a clear plan: Get the ball to Justin Jefferson at all costs.

Justin Jefferson’s nine targets combined to equal the number of targets from all other pass-catchers today.

Which is to be expected with a talent like Jefferson, when your quarterback isn’t having a good day, find the target that is seemingly impossible to guard to bail you out. But it is something to note as the season goes on.

Stock up: Alexander Mattison & Cam Akers

The Minnesota run game is starting to find its stride and that bodes very well for this offense as the season goes along. Kevin O’Connell stresses the importance of keeping the run game as a threat in this offense. On Sunday, that was definitely the case.

The two backs combined for 135 yards on only 22 carries, a very efficient 6.13 yards/carry. Cam Akers came in for five carries and put up 40 yards for eight yards a carry and it felt like that. The duo of Mattison and Akers continuously gashed the Panthers’ defense, helping open the middle of the field for Cousins who was struggling throughout.

If this run game can get going like this without Cousins playing at his best, there can be actual excitement about how good this offense can be when both the passing game and running game are firing on all cylinders.

Stock up: Brian Flores' vision

For the first win of the season, we celebrate with a fourth stock-up option instead of three stock-downs. The final stock-up is Brian Flores and his vision for this defense.

We saw the Flores defense fire on all cylinders and make Bryce Young uncomfortable throughout the game. While Carolina did move the ball, they were unable to find the end zone. The offense was held without a touchdown, the only player to find the end zone was cornerback Sam Franklin, Jr.

Harrison Smith looked like the Hall-of-Famer that he is, the pairing of Davenport and Hunter wreaked havoc from the edges, Carolina was forced to throw the ball near the line of scrimmage and players were rallying to make the tackles.

This was a promising outing for this Minnesota defense that needs all the momentum they can get before a meetup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

