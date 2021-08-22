Stock up, stock down from the Vikings’ preseason loss to the Colts

The Vikings have something to build off of after the defeat to the Colts.

Minnesota ultimately fell in what was an ugly game on Saturday. However, the Vikings defense looked way better than it did in the opener. There are some players whose stock rose on offense, defense and special teams.

There are also some Vikings players whose stock dropped. Here is the full stock report from Minnesota’s second consecutive preseason loss at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Stock up: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Smith-Marsette impressed on special teams in the game Saturday. He had a 41-yard kick return. He also had a punt return for 17 yards. The rookie struggled at wide receiver during the preseason opener, but he certainly raised his stock against the Colts. The Vikings need someone to stand out in the return game. On Saturday, Smith Marsette did that.

OT Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) goes up against Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

With Christian Darrisaw out, Hill has emerged as the favorite to take the left tackle spot, at least for the time being. However, Hill did not look promising against the Colts, finishing with a PFF overall grade of 45.8.

Stock up: G Oli Udoh

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (AP Photo/David Berding)

The Vikings had a great opportunity to find out who they had at guard against the Colts Saturday. Minnesota was playing an Indianapolis team with a good defensive tackle group, and the Vikings' interior offensive line held up. Udoh was the best among them all, finishing with a PFF overall grade of 83.8.

Stock down: K Greg Joseph

Aug 14, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a field goal against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph missed his first field goal of the preseason, doing so from 51-yards out. However, Joseph would recover and hit a 49-yarder later in the game. He finished 1-2 on field goals and 1-1 on extra points. For Joseph, one miss shouldn't cost him his job. But it should lower his stock after not missing in the preseason opener.

Stock up: G Dakota Dozier

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier (78) stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

This one might irk some Vikings fans. But let's give credit where credit is due: Dozier had a good game. Once a full-time starter with Minnesota, Dozier is most likely competing for a reserve role at this point. He did well for himself against Indianapolis, tallying a PFF overall grade of 78.7.

Stock down: QB Jake Browning

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Browning had another chance to impress and win the backup quarterback. He was inconsistent again, finishing 6-for-15 with 82 passing yards.

Stock up: LB Troy Dye

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) celebrates after returning an interception 33-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Dye was arguably the best Vikings player on the field Saturday. He had an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He also had a QB hit and two passes defended. The linebacker competition on the Vikings is heating up.

Stock down: QB Kellen Mond

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws in front of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaac Rochell (91) during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for the Vikings, Mond didn't really do anything to separate himself in the backup quarterback competition, similar to Browning. He went 6-for-12 and had 61 passing yards. He also looked less effective on scrambles than he did in the preseason opener.

Stock up: P Britton Colquitt

Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt (2) smiles before the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

In the preseason opener, Mike Zimmer was asked whether he thought Colquitt's performance was a bad day or cause for concern. Zimmer chose the cause for concern option. However, Colquitt had a better game this time around. He had plenty of opportunities with eight punts in total. He had a long of 52 and three punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.

