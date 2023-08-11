Stock up, Stock down from Vikings preseason loss vs. Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings fell short to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 24-13.

The good news is, this is only preseason. These numbers don’t matter, at least not in the stat sheet. Where they will matter is in their position on the depth chart. There are a ton of training camp battles, and some players needed to have good games to have a shot at making the final 53-man roster.

In this exercise, we discuss the players who made a case to be more involved in Minnesota’s plans in 2023, and those who may want to forget their performance at Lumen Field.

Stock Up: RB Ty Chandler

Ty Chandler is trying to fend off Kene Nwangwu, DeWayne McBride, and Abram Smith for the backup running back role. Given the departure of Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison firmly takes over the responsibility of bell-cow back. However, there will be more usage for the backup running back position as they look to recover the production from Cook.

Chandler played for most of the first half of the game and answered some questions skeptics may have had.

He ended the day with 11 carries for 41 yards, adding four receptions for 29 yards. His ability to barrel through arm tackles and stay balanced through contact was good. He also showed an innate ability to cut up the field and find open space.

What was also impressive was his pass protection. He was stout at the point of attack. That will go far with staving off this talented room of backs.

Stock down: Offensive line

The Vikings’ offensive line let up two sacks late as the Seahawks’ defense started to gain momentum toward the end of the game. However, they were worn down throughout the game. The line allowed eight total hits on the quarterback.

There will be a couple of plays where miscommunication happens due to inexperience in game-speed situations. But there were times when the defensive line was in the face of quarterbacks Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens before they were at the top of their drops.

One fourth-down run by DeWayne McBride at a pivotal point in the game stood out.

DeWayne McBride stuffed on 4th and 1 for a turnover on downs. Not much room to run. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 11, 2023

McBride did not have much room to work with as he ran into his linemen immediately and ended up stuffed on that 4th and one run. While McBride is known for his power-running style, he still needs help from the guys up front to make a hole for him.

Stock up: OLB Luiji Vilain

Luiji Vilain was a part of the second backup duo with Benton Whitley at the outside linebacker position on the unofficial depth chart. With his performance against the Seattle tackles, he could find a spot in the pass-rush rotation. He made life for Drew Lock miserable as he hit him three times and logged the only sack for the Vikings.

OLB, Luiji Vilain has been the #Vikings DPOTG through the first half. pic.twitter.com/KAoXE0YPuI — MSN (@mnspnews) August 11, 2023

Stock down: CB Andrew Booth, Jr.

My storyline for this game was the play of Minnesota’s young defensive backs against the young wide receivers of Seattle. There was more of an emphasis on the rookies Jay Ward and Mekhi Blackmon, but who struggled the most was cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

Given his injury concerns, Booth’s play will be under a microscope more than other second-year guys. This dip in production could be from not playing in a game since last November. Still, watching rookie Jake Bobo score an easy touchdown over Booth was tough to watch.

Jake Bobo. Welcome to the NFL!#MINvsSEA on KING 5 | NFLN pic.twitter.com/6iEmEKw7o7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 11, 2023

Stock up: CB Najee Thompson

To make an NFL football team, players have to show effort whenever they are on the field. There has to be that want-to attitude no matter where you are lined up and what the situation is. Najee Thompson’s effort on special teams will be teach tape for special teams coordinators throughout the league. Thompson made two outstanding plays on special teams. He first made a perfectly-timed tackle to make the returner pay for not calling for a fair catch.

You think NaJee Thompson wants to make a roster? Hell of a play from the UDFA out of GA Southern. pic.twitter.com/vgd8nsolIk — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 11, 2023

After this, he downs a punt inside the five-yard line to pin the Seahawk offense against their own goal line.

UDFA Najee Thompson is making the plays necessary to find his way onto the Vikings 53-man roster. This is a GREAT special teams rep. And this follows a tackle on punt. His special teams is as advertised. #skol pic.twitter.com/5W9nKPBmzF — Kevin Fielder 🇺🇸🇫🇮 (@TheKevinFielder) August 11, 2023

Special teams will be Thompson’s way to make this 53-man roster and if he keeps making plays like this, he will do just that.

Stock down: CB Kalon Barnes

Kalon Barnes will always be known for having the second-fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history. He ran a 4.23 coming out of the 2022 NFL draft. However, one of the knocks on him was his technique and how much of his technique deficiencies can be masked by that speed. Unfortunately for Minnesota fans, this was on full display.

This whole sequence was bananas, not Kalon Barnes finest moment #skol pic.twitter.com/OmcUzF8zmf — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) August 11, 2023

Plays like this one can’t happen. Barnes was already a long shot to make the 53-man roster. This showing certainly does not help his chances.

