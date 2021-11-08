Stock up, stock down from the Vikings’ loss to the Ravens

The Vikings played another close game on Sunday.

Minnesota eventually fell to Baltimore on the road. At 3-5, the Vikings desperately needed to win that game in a year where postseason contention seemed like a necessity.

Minnesota will have to recalibrate. The team has no choice but to attempt to salvage its season. The Vikings had some positive takeaways from the Ravens’ game — especially when it came to the more inexperienced players on the field.

However, things are looking grim. The Vikings need to fix a plethora of problems.

Here is the stock up, stock down from the Vikings’ overtime loss to the Ravens on Sunday:

Stock down: QB Kirk Cousins

Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Look, Cousins didn’t play poorly on Sunday. The Vikings quarterback didn’t throw a single interception. However, his tendency to check down and his inconsistency under pressure in Week 9 had a big effect on offense. Cousins threw for 187 passing yards and he had three total touchdowns. However, Cousins struggled to find his top 2021 receiving targets — Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen — in the passing game. You’ve got to find a way to get those players the ball.

Stock up: RB Kene Nwangwu

Photo: AP Photo/Nick Wass

In his second NFL game, Nwangwu ran a kick back for a touchdown against the Ravens. He also had a nice first-down run on a fake punt.

Stock down: RB Alexander Mattison

Photo: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Mattison had four carries for zero yards. Mattison is a good backup running back to have in case Dalvin Cook goes down with an injury. But recently, he’s struggled find success in limited carries.

S Camryn Bynum

Photo: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

In his first NFL start, Bynum intercepted a pass over the middle. He even had a nice return to set up the Vikings offense in good field position.

Stock down: The wide receiver three

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Osborn started the year strong. Before the bye week, he had a stellar game against the Panthers: 78 receiving yards and the game-winning touchdown. Since then, Osborn has had 30 receiving yards in two games. WR Dede Westbrook had zero receiving yards in Week 9. Cousins has not been good about finding his receivers in the passing game.

Stock up: DE Kenny Willekes

Photo: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Willekes, elevated from the practice squad for the Week 9 game, had two QB hits in the absence of DE Danielle Hunter. Willekes also had seven tackles. He may be looking at a permanent roster spot if he keeps this up.

Stock down: The Mike Zimmer era

Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Minnesota’s five losses have all been decided by seven points or less. In the end, that does not matter.

This Vikings team is still 3-5. The Vikings are staring down the barrel of a difficult schedule. Mike Zimmer and this team could use some good luck. Or else, the Vikings current roster construction and brain trust could be in trouble.

