Stock up, stock down after Titans’ Week 10 loss to Colts

On a night that started with such promise, it quickly evaporated into a humbling reality check for the Tennessee Titans, who suffered a gut-wrenching 34-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

It was a bad day for the Titans and all their fans and there is no real way to sugarcoat it. What was once a dreamlike 5-0 start for the Titans has suddenly disintegrated into a 6-3 disaster after losing three out of their last four games.

In reality, there are a lot worse things than being 6-3 after 9 games. In fact, there’s a lot of teams that would trade places with the Titans in a heartbeat.

There is still time for Tennessee to get this train rolling again before playoff time, but they are running out of wiggle room.

With all that said let’s take a look at who helped and hurt their stock following Thursday’s 17-point loss to the Colts.

Stock up: Breon Borders

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

It’s no secret that the cornerback position has been a major Achilles heel for the Titans. Tennessee has been riddled with both injuries and inconsistent play all year long. However, over the last couple weeks the Titans have found a pleasant surprise in NFL journeyman, Breon Borders. The Duke product is seemingly taking full advantage of the opportunity being presented to him. According to Pro Football Focus, last week against the Bears, Borders was targeted eight times and only allowed five catches for 41 yards. He also accounted for 6 total defensive stops. Borders’ overall grade for the week was a solid 77.7 percent. As abysmal as last night was for the majority of the defense, Borders was one of the few players who rose to the occasion. The Titans’ cornerback allowed six completions on nine targets for just 39 yards and only one of those completions went for a first down. Borders also received the highest overall grade by any defender (82.9), as well as the highest grade in pass coverage (84.3). No one is pretending like Borders is the second coming of Darelle Revis or anything, but his play should not be overlooked simply because of what’s happening to the rest of the unit

Stock up: Ryan Allen

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

If there was one person who’s stock rose despite not even playing, it was definitely Ryan Allen’s. Last week against Chicago you could make a legitimate argument that Allen punted just as good as Brett Kern does on a good day. Unfortunately, he was benched this week for Trevor Daniel because of what head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff saw in practice. The former FedEx worker had a horrendous night on national television. Standing in his own endzone, Daniel shanked a punt off the side of his foot for just 17 yards. This allowed the Colts to take over at Tennessee’s 27-yard-line which inevitably led to an Indianapolis touchdown. Daniel then had his next punt blocked and returned for a touchdown. In a game that’s was decided by 17, Indy was gifted 14 points due to an incompetent punting decision by the coaching staff. What you do in the game should matter, and Ryan Allen has earned the right to be this team's punter for as long as Brett Kern is out for.

Stock down: Ryan Tannehill

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

This one pains me to write, but Ryan Tannehill has unfortunately hit a wall over the last four weeks. His supporting cast hasn’t been doing him any favors, either. The offensive line has been getting Tannehill killed without Taylor Lewan and with Rodger Saffold getting hurt on seemingly every other series. This often sure-handed receiving core has also developed a case of the drops over the last couple of weeks, and arguably none bigger than A.J. Brown’s drop on the sideline that would have likely been a 60-plus yard touchdown had he reeled that in. As of late, Tannehill has also had his fair share of missed throws that he would have normally made. Over the last couple or weeks, the Titans quarterback has unfortunately played more like a game-manager rather than the MVP candidate we were all drooling over at the start of the season. This isn’t to act like Tannehill is the biggest problem on the team or anything. But over the last few weeks, his stock has noticeably gone down since he was legitimately in the MVP conversation. There’s still a ton of season left and I believe Tannehill will get back to being the franchise quarterback we all know that he is, but the MVP aspirations are likely over for 2020.

Stock down: Arthur Smith

George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been rumored to be one of the top head-coaching candidates come 2021. Rightfully so, as Smith has been the driver for an often potent offensive attack ever since Tannehill took over in 2019. Over the last couple of weeks, this Titans offense hasn’t looked nearly as sharp as they did to start the year. Smith’s creativity has slowly drifted into the category of predictability. The Titans went from averaging 32.8 points per game during their 5-0 start, to just 21.2 points per game during their latest 1-3 skid. If Tennessee is going to bounce back into legitimate title contender conversations, they need the Arthur Smith that had NFL front offices salivating all across the country over his elite and creative offense.

