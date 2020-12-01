Stock up, stock down for Titans after beating Colts in Week 12

The Tennessee Titans played arguably their best all-around game of the 2020 campaign during the Week 12 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The 45-26 shellacking was the result of the Titans out-playing the Colts in all three phases of the game.

With Indianapolis dealing with multiple key injuries upfront, Tennessee pounded the rock with Derrick Henry to the tune of 140 yards and three scores in the first half that led to a 35-14 lead after two quarters.

Ryan Tannehill didn’t have to do much in this game, but he made the throws he needed to make, including one that put A.J. Brown in position to score from 69 yards out.

On defense, the Titans played great complimentary football, with the pass rush and coverage feeding off one another to keep the Colts’ passing attack in check. On top of that, the defensive line won in the trenches to shut down Indy’s rushing attack.

With great performances from both sides of the ball, there are a number of Titans players who saw their stock rise after Sunday’s victory, but there are a few players who also saw their stock fall.

Stock up: Derrick Henry

Henry's stock has never been higher after he pummeled the Colts for 178 yards and three scores in Week 12. The Alabama product leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,257, which is over 100 more than the next closest back, and he's squarely in the MVP conversation — and "DHenber" has just begun. At the very least, Henry will surpass his career-high mark in rushing yards from last season, but it's quite possible he could break 2,000 yards and/or secure an MVP award with a big month of December.

Stock down: Jonnu Smith

After getting off to a hot start to the season, Smith hasn't been as involved in the passing game, and as a result has cooled down considerably the past seven contests. Smith averaged 4.5 receptions and 6.8 targets per game through the first four, but since then has averaged just 1.7 receptions and 3.1 targets. In Week 12, Smith didn't receive a single target and he has failed to break 40 receiving yards in every game after Week 4.

Stock up: A.J. Brown

Just when you think Brown's stock can't get any higher, he goes and has a big game to change that notion. The second-year pro totaled four catches for 98 yards and one score, including a customary big-play touchdown of 69 yards. Brown's yardage output was more than he had in his last two games combined. Adding to his impressive outing, Brown also took an onside kick to the house. With five games left in the season, Brown has a good chance to surpass the 1,000-yard mark yet again, and he can do so despite missing a pair of games earlier in the season. He currently sits with 638 receiving yards. At the very least, Brown should surpass his career-high touchdown mark of nine, which he has already tied thanks to eight receiving and one return score through nine games played. So much for a sophomore slump.

Stock down: Kevin Byard

To say that Byard has been a disappointment this season would be an understatement, as the star safety just hasn't been the same player in 2020. Byard has yet to record a turnover this season after being one of the best in the business at nabbing them during his career, and his coverage has been lackluster to say the least. In Week 12, Byard allowed six receptions on seven targets for 75 yards and one touchdown, per Pro Football Focus, in what is a microcosm for how his season has gone.

Stock up: Corey Davis

After not contributing much in 2019, Davis continues to be a consistent difference-maker for the Titans in 2020 and has given the team an impressive 1-2 punch at wide receiver when combined with Brown. Davis reeled in three passes for 70 yards on Sunday, including a 37-yard reception near the end of the first half that helped set Tennessee up for a touchdown that pretty much put the game away. The former No. 5 overall pick still has an outside chance to eclipse 1,000 yards this season as he sits with 619, the second-most on the team. Even if Davis doesn't get there, he has already surpassed his 2019 total and could post a career-high in receiving yards, which is 891. Davis' resurgence means that the Titans can get by in the passing game even when Brown doesn't have a big game, and his mere presence alone takes pressure off Tennessee's No. 1 wideout.

Stock up: Teair Tart

Not only did Tart once again play well in limited action on Sunday, but he also might have surpassed a fellow rookie on the depth chart. In Week 12, the 2020 UDFA was active over 2020 fifth-round pick, Larrell Murchison, and on top of that Tart played a career-high 26 snaps, finishing with one tackle and one QB hit. Tart is just one of several unheralded players who have stepped up for the Titans in 2020.

Stock up: David Quessenberry

The Titans' offensive line as a whole has been fantastic this season, which is incredible when you think about the injuries this team has had to overcome upfront. After losing the Titans lost their second left tackle, Quessenberry was called upon to fill the void, and he did so perfectly. Not only was Quessenberry solid in pass protection, but he also performed well in run-blocking. Just check out some of these blocks Quessenberry laid, springing Henry for chunk gains in Week 12: https://twitter.com/gmfb/status/1333424340503830536 Granted, it's a small sample size considering Sunday was his first NFL start, but so far the Titans look to be in good shape on the left side with Quessenberry.

Stock up: Nate Davis

Don't look now, but Davis is quietly having a stellar second season. The 2019 third-round pick was the highest-graded offensive player for the Titans in Week 12, per PFF, earning a grade of 86.7, the highest single-game grade of his young career. Overall, Davis has posted a PFF grade of 68.0 through 11 games, a far cry from the 40.9 he finished last season with.

Stock up: Breon Borders

Borders continues to make the most of his opportunity this season and has helped the Titans more than get by without Adoree' Jackson. Borders totaled two tackles, one pass defensed and one interception in the win over the Colts, and he was in on multiple pass break-ups. The 25-year-old could have had a second interception but he dropped a would-be pick-six. When targeted, the Duke product has allowed a completion rate of 48.7 percent, a QB rating of 61.0, and 191 yards and one score on 39 passes thrown his way this season. His overall PFF grade is a sensational 77.1. When Jackson finally returns, the Titans will have a deep cornerback group with Borders in the fold. If for some reason Jackson doesn't return, Tennessee might actually be OK.

Stock up: David Long

With Jayon Brown out for the season, the Titans are going to need a lot out of Long the rest of the way. So far, so good, as the 2019 sixth-round pick made an immediate impact upon his return from the COVID-19 list, totaling three tackles and one pass defensed on a season-high 36 snaps in Week 12. Long was also solid in coverage, allowing two receptions on four targets for 20 yards. While he did split snaps almost evenly with Will Compton, it's possible Long gobbles up all of the snaps if he continues to play the way he did against Indianapolis.