Stock Up, Stock Down: Successful Senior Night as LSU takes care of UAB

LSU avoided an upset as it beat the UAB Blazers 41-10 on a late night in Death Valley.

It was a crazy day of college football as Tennessee lost to South Carolina, TCU beat Baylor with a last-second field goal and Ohio State barely escaped Maryland with a win. Thankfully, LSU didn’t seem to have any issues getting the job done against UAB.

The Tigers will face Texas A&M on the road next week for the final game of the regular season before facing Georgia for the SEC Championship. Here’s who stood out for LSU in a blowout win in the final home game of the year.

Stock Up: Noah Cain

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Noah Cain[/autotag] had a great night as he scored three touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 76 yards. With [autotag]Armoni Goodwin[/autotag] out for the season, [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] will lean on Cain more in the next couple of weeks.

Stock Down: Special Teams

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, special teams were the thorn in the Tigers’ side tonight. Kickoff return is an area that must be improved if the Tigers want to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Stock Up: Malik Nabers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Malik Nabers[/autotag] had one of the best games of his career as he had seven receptions for 129 yards against the UAB Blazers tonight. With Boutte out, Nabers garnered a lot more receptions and he had a great game.

Stock Up: Avoiding an upset

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Today was a crazy day for college football as Tennessee lost to South Carolina, TCU survived an upset scare and Ohio State barely escaped against Maryland. When most of the other top teams struggled, LSU had a pretty easy night.

Stock Down: Turnovers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU lost the turnover battle 2-to-0 to the Blazers. LSU will have to be better to beat Texas A&M and Georgia in the next two weeks.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire