Stock Up, Stock Down: Rhamondre on the rise

STOCK UP

Ken Walker - RB, Seahawks

We know how brutal the game of football can be with injuries, and Rashaad Penny suffered a major one, fracturing his tibia in Week 5 against the Saints. Walker, who had been in a committee with Penny, now will assume the lead role in the Seahawks run game. He left us no doubt about what he can do when given the opportunity as evidenced by a 69-yard touchdown run in Week 5. Walker will now be thrust into a lead-back role on an offense that ranks eighth in yards per game. The Seahawks offense has surprisingly been a force to be reckoned with early in the season. Walker should be the main priority when it comes to waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 6.

George Pickens - WR, Steelers

The Steelers offense is certainly going through some growing pains and trying to figure themselves out with Kenny Pickett now under center. What's clear over the past two games is Pickens' uptick in involvement and production. Pickens followed up his Week 4 performance of eight targets, six receptions and 102 yards with the same amount of targets/receptions to go with 83 yards in Week 5. Pickett won't throw the ball 52 times every game, but the Steelers look destined to be more pass-heavy based on the poor production from Najee Harris and the running game. While Dionte Johnson clearly has the Steelers' WR1 role on lock, Pickens has leaped Chase Claypool. Pickens is not an every week starter yet, but in certain spots he could be a solid play.

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB, Patriots

This young man can run that football boss. Stevenson was already on the rise after two straight games of at least 85 total yards and 16 touches. After Damien Harris left the Patriots' Week 5 matchup with a hamstring injury, Stevenson took over. He ended the day with 25 carries for 161 yards and added another 14 yards on two receptions. With rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe making his first start, the Patriots wanted to lean on the running game. Going forward, fantasy managers should monitor Harris' injury situation. He did not return to the game and should he miss more time, Stevenson would be in RB2 territory with upcoming games against the Browns, Bears and Jets. Regardless, Stevenson has played himself into our fantasy lineups on the regular.

Story continues

Raheem Mostert - RB, Dolphins

We saw it last week and we saw it in a major way in Week 5, Mostert is far and away the Dolphins' running back to roster. After rushing 15 times for 69 yards in Week 4, Mostert was the Dolphins' only positive in Week 5, racking up 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Mostert has seen double-digit carries in 3-of-5 games this season whereas Chase Edmonds hasn't accomplished this feat since Week 1. Another plus for Mostert is he's able to perform efficiently even when the offense isn't doing well overall. The Dolphins offense has fallen flat in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa, but Mostert and Tyreek Hill have been able to survive so far. The Dolphins have games against the Vikings, Steelers, Lions and Bears that Mostert could exploit.

STOCK DOWN

Chase Edmonds - RB, Dolphins

I had to give Edmonds his own section because this is drastic. This is a situation in which “following the money” couldn't be more wrong and we all fell for it. Not only is Edmonds the clear RB2 in the Dolphins' backfield, he's now looking more like a handcuff rather than being part of a tandem. On the season, Edmonds has 29 carries, 86 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He's not faring better in the receiving game (8/68/1) as even Trent Sherfield (9/82) has surpassed him in the pecking order. Trading him away after his two-touchdown performance in Week 3 (something I recommended in a social video) would've been ideal. At this point, you can just cut your losses and drop him from your fantasy rosters. You shouldn't be rostering a running back who has 29 carries through five games unless he's getting massive volume in the receiving game, which Edmonds is not.

Russell Gage - WR, Buccaneers

In a game where Tom Brady threw the ball 52 times and Julio Jones was unavailable, you would've liked to see Gage get a little more love. He now has two straight games of only two receptions after holding down the fort with a 12/87/1 stat line in Week 3. Now that both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are back in the full swing of things, it could get scary for Gage's upside. Furthermore, he was out-targeted and out-produced by Cade Otton and Scotty Miller. When Jones returns, Gage's role could diminish even more. Bucs' running backs also saw 15 targets in Week 5, so there has to be an odd man out, right? I'm not sure how much longer we should be stashing Gage, it'll take more injuries for him to be relevant.

Russell Wilson - QB, Broncos

Were you still starting Russell Wilson in your fantasy lineups? I surely hope not. While it could definitely be worse, Wilson entered Week 5 QB14 in fantasy and that will definitely drop. The Broncos' offense as a whole just can't seem to get it right or they haven't yet. Coach Nathaniel Hackett is the butt of all the jokes and for good reason. Clock management, solid play calling and situational football have evaded Wilson and Hackett in the young season. Things certainly did not get easier with the loss of Javonte Williams, and now left tackle Garett Bolles is also out for the season. I'll need to see Wilson and the Broncos' offense string together a couple of good games before being worthy of QB1 status.

