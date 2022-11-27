Stock Up, Stock Down: Recapping the loss to Texas A&M

Well, that didn’t go according to plan.

LSU lost to Texas A&M in its last regular season game of the year, ending its College Football Playoff hopes. To get into the CFP, LSU needed to beat Texas A&M and Georgia in back-to-back weeks, but Jimbo Fisher had other plans.

All overall records fly out the window when it comes to rivalry games. The last time these teams played in College Station, the game went to seven overtimes. The Aggies had one of the worst offenses in the SEC while LSU had one of the best defenses in the conference.

None of that mattered Saturday night as the Aggies outgained LSU 429-384. Here’s how LSU’s stock is trending after the disappointing loss.

Stock Up: John Emery

[autotag]John Emery Jr.[/autotag] was one of the lone bright spots for LSU tonight as he ran for all three of the Tigers touchdowns. He finished the game with nine carries for 55 yards, an average of 6.1 yards per carry.

Stock Down: College Football Playoff hopes

With its third loss of the season, LSU has been eliminated from a possible CFP bid. To get in, the Tigers needed to beat A&M and Georgia next week, but the Aggies had other plans.

Stock Down: Defense

Texas A&M has had one of the worst offenses in the SEC this season and LSU has had one of the best defenses in the country. All of that goes out the window when it comes to rivalry games. Devon Achane ran the ball 38 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies.

Stock Down: Third-down woes

LSU finished the game 4-for-11 on third-down conversions. Compare that to Texas A&M going 10-for-15 and that is a recipe for disaster. LSU couldn’t get off the field on defense and they couldn’t stay on the field on offense.

Stock Up: Jaquelin Roy

As a unit, it was a bad day for the LSU defense, but individually [autotag]Jaquelin Roy[/autotag] had an outstanding day. He finished the game with 12 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

