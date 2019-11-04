Stock up, stock down: Ravens topple previously unbeaten Patriots with 37-20 statement win

BALTIMORE - The Ravens played perhaps their most impressive game of the season in a 37-20 win over the Patriots.

Baltimore (6-2) nearly let New England back into the game late, but hung on for a convincing win at home on Sunday Night Football.

Here are a few players whose stocks are up and down after the win:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stock up: Entire Ravens offense

Yes, this is cheating, but they all deserve praise. Yes, everyone that took a snap on offense.

The Patriots defense entered as the best in the NFL. And the Ravens offense scored 30 points against them.

Lamar Jackson carved up the Patriots defense, the offensive line blocked well, the running backs ran hard and the wideouts made plays when they needed to.

Stock up: Lamar Jackson

Ho-hum. Jackson had another day on the ground where his opponents couldn't figure out how to stop his legs.

He rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries - excluding kneeldowns - as New England couldn't stop him all night long.

Jackson's one-yard run to put the Ravens up 37-20 late in the game sent Ravens fans into a frenzy, chanting "MVP" for the second-year quarterback. It's not hard to see why.

Stock up: Nick Boyle

Nick Boyle's long national nightmare is over.

In his 56th career NFL game, he finally found the end zone on a five-yard reception. His score gave the Ravens a 30-20 lead.

His teammates knew it, too, as they mobbed him in the corner of the end zone after his score. He finished with five catches for 27 yards.

Stock up: Marshal Yanda

This one won't show up on the stat sheet, but Yanda had a crucial block on Mark Ingram's 53-yard run to set up a Ravens touchdown from Gus Edwards.

Yanda got out wide and sealed off Danny Shelton, which sprung Ingram down the field.

Story continues

Credit to Collinsworth or his spotter for seeing this. Yanda hitting this reach and allowing the center to climb right away is ridiculous. 73 is a Hall of Fame talent. pic.twitter.com/7olDEIK7Qj — Robert Mays (@robertmays) November 4, 2019

Offensive linemen rarely are noticeable on first glance unless something goes wrong, but Yanda's effort on that play made it all happen.

Stock up: Marlon Humphrey

Humphrey continues to play at an All-Pro level.

For the second straight game, he returned a fumble for a touchdown to swing the game in the Ravens' favor.

Humphrey continues to impress not only in pass coverage, but also by finding his way to the football at the right time.

Stock down: Cyrus Jones

Jones had perhaps the play of the game, and it didn't go his way.

With the Ravens up 17-0 and poised to get the ball back, Jones fumbled inside the Ravens 20-yard line, giving the Patriots new life as they found the end zone for the first time.

The Ravens had complete control of the game, then Jones' fumble let the Patriots right back into it.

Stock up: Mark Ingram

For the first time since week three, Mark Ingram crossed the 100-yard plateau.

He had a handful of carries over 10 yardd, including one for 53 yards, as the Ravens ran the ball effectively against the typically-stout Patriots defense.

Stock down: Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker, it turns out, is human.

It's normal and completely okay for kickers to miss kicks. And it's ridiculous to expect Tucker to be perfect for an entire season.

But when you break your perfection streak, it's time for a stock down.

It's OK, though. He's still the best kicker in the NFL. He just wasn't perfect, which is the standard he's set.

Stock up: Ravens' playoff hopes

It's time to re-calibrate the Ravens' playoff hopes.

After a win over the previously unbeaten Patriots, the Ravens are now 6-2, have won four straight and are just a game-and-a-half off from the lead atop the AFC.

The win not only means that the Ravens, are favorites for the AFC North, but that it's time to consider the Ravens one of the NFL's premier teams and a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Stock up, stock down: Ravens topple previously unbeaten Patriots with 37-20 statement win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington