Stock up, stock down for the Ravens ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Colts

The Ravens (2-0) and Colts (1-1) will meet on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in an intriguing AFC contest.

Indianapolis is rebuilding in the AFC South and dealing with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who’s in the concussion protocol and expected to miss the matchup against MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s who has seen their stock rise and who has seen their stock fall ahead of Week 3 vs. the Colts.

Stock up--Lamar Jackson

Jackson was 24 for 33 for 237 yards while also rushing for 54 yards as he dominated the matchup against Joe Burrow.

Stock up-- Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers had 4 catches for 62 yards in another dynamic performance.

Stock down --Devin Durvernay

Duvernay saw just 22 snaps in the win over Cincinnati and he’s clearly the fifth option at wide receiver.

Stock up --Brandon Stephens

Brandon Stephens in single coverage this season: 30 snaps

4 targets

2 receptions allowed

19 yards allowed

1 forced incompletion

63.5 passer rating 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/a88XbHZm8r — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) September 22, 2023

Stock up--Gus Edwards

Baltimore rushed for 178 yards against the Bengals, with Gus Edwards carrying the ball 10 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Stock up--Mark Andrews

Andrews returned and logged 5 catches for 45 yards and 1 touchdown.

Stock up--Nelson Agholor

Agholor led the goup with 5 catches for 63 yards and 1 touchdown in the win over Cincinnati.

Stock up --Travis Jones

Travis Jones led all Ravens defensive linemen with four tackles despite playing only 20 snaps.

Stock up --Jadeveon Clowney

Odafe Oweh was reduced to 14 snaps in Week 2 after suffering an injury, while Jadeveon Clowney logged his first sack.

Clowney is expected to see an increase in snaps.

Stock up--Geno Stone

Stone had 9 tackles, 1 pass defended and 1 huge interception in the win over Cincinnati.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire