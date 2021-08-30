Stock up, stock down from Ravens’ 37-3 preseason win over Washington Football Team

The Baltimore Ravens were able to secure a 37-3 win over the Washington Football Team in the team’s final preseason game of 2021. Baltimore dominated for all four quarters, and multiple players stepped up in hopes of earning a roster spot.

Saturday night’s game was the last time before cut down day that players could impress the Ravens’ coaching staff and decision makers, so everything was left on the field, and it showed with the near flawless performance that Baltimore was able to put together.

Below we take a look at players who increased their stock in the Ravens’ win over Washington, as well as some who saw their stock fall.

Stock up: QB Tyler Huntley

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Huntley wrapped up his preseason with a bang, finishing Saturday's game against Washington with 499 total yards and five total touchdowns. He was sharp throughout the night, and while he did have a few throws that were off of the mark, he undoubtedly secured the backup quarterback spot behind Lamar Jackson. He showed great poise, arm strength, touch and escapability, all things that the team is looking for in their QB2.

Stock up: RB Nate McCrary

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

With Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams getting most of the night off after J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury and Justice Hill being inactive with an injury, it quickly became the McCrary show against Washington, and he didn't disappoint. The undrafted rookie runner finished with 22 carries for 68 yards (which only comes out to 3.1 yards per carry), but he showed impressive traits throughout the game including cut back ability, power, speed, and more. He also caught one pass for 15 yards, reminding people that he can also be a threat as a receiver out of the backfield.

Stock up: WR James Proche II

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Story continues

Many have been wondering when Proche was going to translate his phenomenal practices into live game action. He did just that on Saturday night, as he hauled in four passes for 52 yards and one incredible touchdown catch where he skied over the defensive back and came down with the football. He also had a few other nice grabs sprinkled in as well. It was a promising end to the preseason for Proche, who has all but secured a spot on the Ravens' final 53-man roster

Stock up: WR Binjimen Victor

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Victor had his best game in a Baltimore uniform against Washington in Week 3 of the preseason, leading all pass catchers with five receptions for 85 yards while also catching a touchdown. He made a valiant effort for a place on the Ravens' final roster, and although Baltimore is deep at the wide receiver position, he at least put himself in great position for a spot on the Ravens' practice squad in the event he doesn't make the final team.

Stock up: The Ravens' offensive line

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

On Saturday Baltimore was able to get a glimpse at what could be their starting offensive line, and for the most part they looked good, although there were a few hiccups along the way. The unit is still getting familiar with each other on the field, but with the return of All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, things are looking up for the Ravens' offensive line. Even depth pieces such as Ben Cleveland, Tyre Phillips and others looked good, contributing heavily to the 37 points that the team was able to score on offense.

Stock up: DB Nigel Warrior

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Warrior continued to impress in his reps during the preseason, finishing Baltimore's win over Washington with four total tackles and one pass breakup. He showed great downhill speed, good tackling ability, and has played very well at cornerback despite it being a new position to him. He's put himself in a very good position to make the Ravens' final roster after missing some time earlier in August with an injury.

Stock down: K Jake Verity

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After being perfect through the first two preseason games of 2021, Verity missed a 40-yard kick and had an extra point blocked against Washington in Week 3. He made up for it by hitting a 25-yard field goal as well as four other extra points, but the two misses won't help general manager Eric DeCosta in his quest to trade the undrafted rookie for draft compensation. However, even though he didn't have his best game on Saturday, he still have some value, and is still a candidate to get moved.

1

1