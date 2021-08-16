Stock up, stock down from Ravens’ 17-14 preseason win over Saints

The Baltimore Ravens took down the New Orleans Saints in their opening game of the 2021 preseason by the score of 17-14. There were a lot of takeaways from the game on all three sides of the ball for Baltimore, both good and bad.

Plenty of players either increased or decreased their stock based off of their performance on Saturday night. Many showed why they deserved a roster spot, while other faltered in live game action.

We take a look at which Ravens made their stock go up and who saw their stock fall in the preseason opener.

Stock up: QB Tyler Huntley

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Quarterback Tyler Huntley pulled ahead in the battle to be the backup to Lamar Jackson. He finished with 129 total yards and one rushing touchdown, making some nice throws and showing his athleticism and escapability. He did make a few questionable decisions that included a fumble in Saints' territory, but it was clear that he was the better signal caller on the field during the preseason opener.

Stock down: QB Trace McSorley

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

While Tyler Huntley had a strong game on Saturday night, quarterback Trace McSorley struggled to get much of anything going. He finished the game with 111 total yards and an interception on a bad overthrow late in the first half. Despite McSorley not doing much from a performance perspective, it is important to note that the offensive line he was playing behind did him absolutely no favors, and he was also dealing with back spasms according to head coach John Harbaugh

Stock up: Running backs on roster bubble

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Running backs Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary needed to make a strong first impression in the preseason opener in order to improve their chances of making the final roster. They both did just that. Williams finished with 10 carries for 41 yards (4.1 yards per carry average) while McCrary had five carries for 31 yards (6.2 yards per carry average). Williams also contributed 23 yards on five catches. They showed good burst and power while picking up yards in chunks. Their performances put them into the conversation for the Ravens' third running back job.

Stock down: RB Justice Hill

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Ravens have high hopes for third-year running back Justice Hill. However, with Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary delivering solid performances, Hill needed to do something to keep his comfortable lead ahead of both on the depth chart. He did the opposite. Hill finished the game with five carries for eight yards. That comes out to a 1.8 yards per carry average, which is dismal. He also caught one pass for four yards, but didn't look as explosive or powerful as he's shown in the past. The RB3 job in Baltimore has suddenly become a bit more of a competition than anticipated.

Stock Down: The entire offensive line

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Against the Saints, the Ravens' offensive line struggled to say the least. There were a few positive moments, but at the end of the day they barely managed to keep Trace McSorley in the pocket, didn't get much push in the run game, and struggled to hold and maintain blocks. The unit was missing key players such as Ronnie Stanley, Kevin Zeitler and Ben Cleveland, so hopefully they can get back healthy and improve the line as a whole. However, some of the players who lined up on Saturday are expected to have key roles, so it's important that they can improve over the next few weeks.

Stock up: DL Broderick Washington

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Broderick Washington is seemingly on the roster bubble, as the team might need to keep more depth at other positions, thus shrinking the number of players they can keep on their defensive line. Washington played well on Saturday, improving his stock and showing why the Ravens should keep him around. Washington finished the game with two tackles, but was constantly around the ball. He was in on the play where inside linebacker Malik Harrison forced a fumble, and he overall had a very solid performance. It seems like he could be in a battle for a roster spot with fellow defensive lineman Justin Ellis, and between the two it was Washington who shined in the first preseason game of 2021.

Stock up: Rookie outside linebackers

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) in action against New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Ravens selected edge defenders Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes in the 2021 NFL draft with the hope that they could develop into great NFL players. During Saturday's game, they both showed why Baltimore took a chance on them. Oweh only finished with one tackle, but almost sacked Saints quarterback Jameis Winston while also showing off his versatility. Hayes registered two tackles and a quarterback hit, but moved around well and had a nice play where he went under an offensive lineman to get pressure on the quarterback.

Stock up: OLB Jaylon Ferguson

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has been fighting to secure a roster spot ever since 2021 training camp began. His climb became even more of an uphill one once the team signed Justin Houston. However, Ferguson performed well on Saturday night, which goes a long way in his quest for a place on the team. Ferguson finished the preseason opener with four total tackles, one quarterback hit and half of a sack. He was also all over the field, making his presence known throughout the game. It was a strong performance from the third-year outside linebacker, one that should help his roster standing immensely.

Second-year inside linebackers

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Both Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison are expected to take big leaps forward in 2021. They're a duo that Baltimore is extremely high on, and both stepped up to the plate in Week 1 of the preseason. Queen was rather impressive in his snaps, registering four total tackles, including two for loss. One of those TFL's was a sack on quarterback Taysom Hill, and another one of his tackles was on a great screen chasedown. For Harrison, he had four total tackles as well, but forced a fumble when the Saints were deep in Ravens' territory. Both impressed on Saturday, and will look to continue carrying that momentum.

Stock up: Young playmakers in the secondary

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Out of the six takeaways that Baltimore's defense had against the Saints, four of them were forced by young playmakers in the secondary. Safety Geno Stone had two interceptions while cornerback Shaun Wade had one of his own. Another young safety in undrafted rookie Ar'Darius Washington forced a fumble on an impressive play when New Orleans was threatening to score. Rookie safety Brandon Stephens also played well, leading the team in tackles with seven and seemingly was everywhere on the field over the course of the night. If this game was any indication, the Ravens' secondary will continue to be a deep unit for years to come.

Stock up: K Jake Verity

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Ravens have been known as a kicking factory over the course of their franchise history. Players such as Wil Litz, Graham Gano, and more have found success in the NFL after leaving Baltimore as young players. Others such as Kaare Vedvik have gotten traded to a place with more opportunities after having strong preseasons. The next kicker who could find himself with a starting job somewhere else is Jake Verity. The former East Carolina University star impressed during his NFL debut, nailing two field goals. His most impressive kick was from 53-yards out just before the half, which surely garnered some attention from kicker needy teams. If he can continue to produce throughout the next couple of weeks, he could help the Ravens land extra draft compensation.

