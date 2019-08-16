Stock up, stock down: Rating the Ravens after preseason win over Packers

BALTIMORE - In yet another preseason win, the Ravens were able to get the lead early and hold on the rest of the way for a relatively safe 26-13 win at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are a few players who stood out in the second preseason game of the year.

Stock up: Justice Hill

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Perhaps no Raven was more dangerous than Justice Hill on Thursday.

The rookie running back from Oklahoma State used a mix of speed and toughness to grind his way to 49 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. Used mostly in the second half, Hill showed his quick burst in the backfield with a mix of jump cuts and speed to the sideline.

With a roster loaded with running backs, Hill did his best to prove he deserves some long looks at how much playing time he should get.

Stock down: Kenneth Dixon

Dixon didn't necessarily play poorly against the Packers (he had six carries for 14 yards), but the nature of the beast is that there's a finite number of roster spots to go around.

And as of now, it's unclear if the Ravens will keep four running backs.

Mark Ingram is safe, as is Hill - the team's new fourth-round running back. That leaves Gus Edwards (who had two rushes for 13 yards) and Dixon.

Dixon had a knee injury that briefly sent him away, but he wasn't able to return and make a significant impact. At a loaded position on the roster, any game where he doesn't trend up means his going in the opposite direction.

Push: Trace McSorely

Trace McSorely looked every part of a rookie backup quarterback for the Ravens.

Story continues

McSorely went 8-of-13 for 74 yards and a touchdown, but also had a tough interception in the second quarter. He threaded the needle to find Chris Moore for his first passing touchdown in that same quarter on a beautifully thrown ball, but the rookie mistake still hurt him.

McSorely would've been squarely in the stock up column, but his interception leaves him at a push for now.

Stock down: Kickoff Coverage

It's not fair to single any one player out for kick coverage, but the Ravens kick coverage hasn't been strong in the first two preseason games.

The Jaguars returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week, but the play was called back due to a holding call.

Thursday, the Packers had five kick returns, one of which went for a return of 36 yards.

With the Ravens having already allowed one returned to the house this year - albeit that it was called back - the kickoff coverage is something to monitor in the next few weeks.

Stock up: Chris Moore

On the receiving end of McSorely's beautiful pass was Chris Moore, who hauled in the pass over the middle and took it into the end zone.

He finished with a team-high four targets and four catches for a total of 54 yards and the touchdown.

The fourth-year pro is looking to make a case for himself to earn playing time in a crowded top of the depth chart with Miles Boykin, Marquise Brown and Willie Snead set in the depth chart.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Stock up, stock down: Rating the Ravens after preseason win over Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington