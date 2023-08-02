Stock up, stock down after Rams’ first week of training camp

The Los Angeles Rams have held a week of practices at UC Irvine, wrapping up the first phase of training camp. The pads have only been on for two days, but the intensity will continue to ramp up as the weeks progress.

While it’s still early, a handful of players have stood out for the right reasons, making strong impressions on their teammates and the coaching staff. Others, unfortunately, have seen their stock trend in the wrong direction, in part due to injuries.

Here’s our first stock report from training camp.

Stock up: WR Puka Nacua

Nacua is making a strong case to be an early contributor on offense this season. After a solid showing in the offseason workout program, Nacua has picked up where he left off in training camp and shown steady improvement. Reporters on-site have noted his strong hands at the catch point, while his coaches and teammates are consistently complimenting him after practice for the job he’s done.

Stock up: WR Tutu Atwell

Atwell’s speed is undeniable, which should get him on the field at times this season. But he’s developed into a more well-rounded receiver capable of doing more than just running deep. Like Nacua, Atwell has shown aggressive hands in contested catch situations, which is a sign of his confidence going into Year 3.

“Tutu Atwell is a guy that’s really done an excellent job. He’s super smart. Obviously he’s well known for his speed, but he’s really done a great job in this offseason and it showed up today of really establishing himself, playing with aggressive hands, understanding the nuances of how we want to work edges and separate where he fits within the concepts,” McVay said last week.

Stock up: WR Demarcus Robinson

There may not be a bigger surprise in Rams camp than Robinson, who was a free-agent signing this summer. He’s consistently made plays on offense, showing he could legitimately be the Rams’ No. 3 receiver this season. If he continues to step up the way he has, particularly with Cooper Kupp out now, the Rams will have a hard time keeping Robinson on the sideline. He could end up being a valuable free-agent addition in 2023.

Stock up: RB Kyren Williams

Williams earned some praise from McVay in the last week of training camp, with the coach saying he’s “really been a bright spot.” On Tuesday, Williams caught a deep touchdown pass from Stafford, hauling in the pass in stride for six points. McVay has liked his game since the Rams drafted him in the fifth round last year and he’s excited to finally see him get a bigger opportunity in 2023 after missing time with injuries.

Stock up: CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon hit a speed bump when he injured his thumb and needed surgery, but it hasn’t caused him to miss much of a step since training camp started. He came out the next day with a cast on his hand and continue to play well in practice, deflecting a pass to prevent a completion on Monday afternoon. Raheem Morris likes what he’s seen from the veteran cornerback, who’s making a strong push to be one of the starters on the outside for Los Angeles.

Stock up: QB Stetson Bennett

Bennett appears to have the early lead at backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford, progressively getting better each day in training camp. He’s developed a good connection with Robinson, hooking up for several big plays in practice thus far. Bennett’s mobility and athleticism have been on display, too, making some impressive throws on the run.

“Stetson made some plays,” McVay said this week. “Brett’s been in this system, he’s been an NFL guy. I thought both those guys did a good job. I thought Brett was pretty smooth throughout. And then I thought Stetson, what you like about him is he didn’t let some of the early parts of practice affect the way that he finished and he made some big time throws at the end.”

Stock down: TEs Hunter Long and Davis Allen

Long and Allen both came into training camp looking like they’d compete with Brycen Hopkins to be Tyler Higbee’s backup, but neither player has been healthy enough to practice much. Long was placed on the PUP list when camp began and Allen has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the last several days. That undoubtedly gives Hopkins a leg up in the tight end competition behind Higbee.

Stock down: CB Derion Kendrick

Kendrick suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out up to a week, but he’s considered day-to-day right now. Even before getting hurt, Kendrick’s stock wasn’t helped by the play of Witherspoon, who’s also competing to be one of the starting boundary cornerbacks this season. With Kendrick out and Witherspoon shining in practice, the second-year corner needs a strong finish to camp.

Stock down: WR Ben Skowronek

Skowronek may be getting overtaken by the trio of receivers – Nacua, Atwell and Robinson – on the depth chart, especially now that he’s dealing with a back injury. Skowronek’s ceiling is lower than all three of the other receivers’, but he’s a good blocker and still brings value to the offense on early downs. He just needs to get healthy and make plays as a receiver to help himself in the competition with Atwell, Nacua and Robinson.

Stock down: Rookie edge rushers

When McVay was asked about Byron Young on Tuesday, he said he’s been “doing a good job” but also noted that “he’s got a long way to go” – as does the rest of the team. Earlier in camp, McVay mentioned that there’s a lot of rotating happening with the edge rushers and that no one should make much of who’s running with the first-team defense and who’s with the twos.

That’s a sign the Rams are still lacking a surefire starter at edge rusher alongside Michael Hoecht. Ideally, someone like Young or Nick Hampton will step up, but we know it won’t be Ochaun Mathis right now; he has a knee injury that will keep him out a few weeks.

