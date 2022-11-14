Stock Up, Stock Down: Rachaad White is here

Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here.

STOCK UP

Elijah Mitchell - RB, 49ers

Welcome back, Mr. Mitchell! In his first action since being sidelined with an injury in Week 1, Mitchell impressed right out of the gate. The second-year back rushed 18 times for 89 yards and nearly got his first touchdown of the season. It wasn't so much the number of touches he received in comparison to Christian McCaffrey, it's when he got those touches. The 49ers were heavily reliant on Mitchell down the stretch and trusted him to help put the game away. McCaffrey played 64% of the snaps to Mitchell's 36%. That number is clearly in favor of McCaffrey (as it should be), but if this is going to be the regular split, Mitchell will have standalone value. He didn't do much in the receiving game, catching one of his two targets for a negative yard, but that's not what you'll rely on with McCaffrey in the fold. To see Mitchell so involved in his first game back was encouraging to see.

Rachaad White - RB, Buccaneers

All it took was for the Bucs playing in Germany to finally unleash White. To date, his Week 10 performance in which he rushed 22 times for 105 yards is his best. Leonard Fournette did his part going 14/57/1, but it was White who broke the big runs and sealed the deal down the stretch. Ke'Shawn Vaughn saw three touches as well due to a hip injury Fournette sustained in the fourth quarter. If not already on fantasy rosters, White will be a must-add ahead of Week 11, especially if Fournette were to miss any time. It should also be noted that White started the game at running back. At the very least, we've finally reached a point where White has his own standalone value, but should Fournette miss games after the Bucs' bye, White could take his game to the next level.

Parris Campbell - WR, Colts

It has become quite clear that Campbell has a chance to succeed whenever Matt Ryan is the quarterback for the Colts. It was foolish to bench Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger to begin with. In Ehlinger's two starts, Campbell saw a total of seven targets and he caught four of them for 58 yards. In the two previous games before that with Ryan, Campbell caught 17-of-33 targets for 127 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 10 he got back on track catching 7-of-9 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. The formula is simple, having Ryan at quarterback will provide both Campbell and Michael Pittman the passing volume and skill needed for them to be effective. With Jonathan Taylor getting back on track as well, things should start opening up more. How about Jeff Saturday huh?

STOCK DOWN

Justin Herbert - QB, Chargers

How much longer are we going to keep making excuses for Herbert? A player of his caliber should be throwing for more than 35 yards in the second half of a game (against the 49ers in Week 10) regardless of his receivers, opponents or whatever other mumbo jumbo you come up with. You did not draft him to be QB14 in fantasy on a points per game basis. You did not draft Herbert to give you QB21 numbers over the past SIX weeks! Herbert has failed to reach 300 passing yards in five straight games despite averaging 44 passing attempts per game in that span. That figure is equally as bad as the 5:4 touchdown to interception ratio over his past five games. Help should be on the way as both Keenan Allen (not washed) and Mike Williams hope to return in the important Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs. With Tua Tagovailoa having passed him as the better quarterback, Herbert still has a chance to right his wrongs.

D'Andre Swift - RB, Lions

I'm starting to think we all need to face some harsh facts. Is Swift a long shot flex play at this point? Last week on Peacock TV's Fantasy Football Happy Hour, both Matthew Berry and myself opted to close the tab on Swift for Week 10 and if not for a touchdown he would've had an even more miserable fantasy day. For the second straight week, he was outproduced by Justin Jackson (and obviously Jamaal Williams) to the tune of only seven touches and 12 yards. Is Swift locked in a three-man committee now? I can't say for sure, but what is certain is that he can't be trusted in your lineups in this important part of the fantasy season.

Nyheim Hines - RB, Bills

It's fair to wonder why the Bills even traded for Hines at this point. There wasn't much wasn't expected from him in Week 9 as he was just traded to the team. In Week 10 we expected to see him implemented more into the offense in some fashion. It was anything but as Hines only played five snaps on offense and caught his lone target for nine yards. Three other Bills' running backs received carries, but Hines did not. No one was shocked to see James Cook and Devin Singletary outproduce Hines. The head scratcher was seeing Miami legend Duke Johnson receive more touches. Anyone thinking they made the slick pickup by adding Hines to their fantasy roster might want to get a refund. You can go ahead and drop him from your roster, but be sure to pick him up if a million injuries occur in the Bills' backfield.