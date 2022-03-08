Stock up, stock down: Which potential Patriots weapons made waves at the NFL Combine?

Perry: Potential Pats weapons who made waves at the combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL Scouting Combine is billed as a spot for the next round of stars to make their first impression on the league. It's really much more than that, with discussions of all types -- well beyond which college prospects are making the best impressions -- buzzing throughout the week in Indianapolis.

That said, the prospects do take center stage when it's time for their workouts. Who opened eyes with surprising times? Whose workouts, good or bad, will have coaches and scouts circling back to the tape to confirm what they'd just seen?

Here are a handful of offensive players at the combine who look like possible Patriots fits and turned heads with their performances last week. Want the Patriots to get faster on that side of the ball? Want them to help Mac Jones? This draft class is the one for you.

Stock Up

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota: This 6-foot-4, 208-pound long-limed target looks like he'll be a staple on the outside wherever he ends up next. He was one of the top wideouts at this year's Senior Bowl, then went to Indianapolis and tore up the combine.

He was one of the most explosive athletes at his position, posting a 4.36-second 40 and massive vertical (38.5 inches) and broad jumps (11-4). His broad was the best of any athlete at any position at this year's combine. Monster numbers. For a team like the Patriots that needs a boundary wideout, an explosive down-the-field threat, Watson is an easy fit. The Patriots like athletes at receiver. That's what they draft highly. And Watson is arguably the best athlete at the position this year.

Stock Down

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas: Burks is still a player who makes plenty of sense for the Patriots. Even after running a 4.55-second 40 and drawing height/weight/speed comparisons to N'Keal Harry. And now that he posted a disappointing number in Indy, there's a chance that he actually slides all the way to the Patriots at pick No. 21. That wasn't thought to be likely prior to his 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium. He's played all over offensive formations. He's dominated excellent competition. His loss at the combine could end up being New England's gain.

Story continues

Stock Up

Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis: If Watson was this week's boundary wideout winner, Austin had to be the slot version of the receiving combine champ. The only portion of his week that will leave teams wanting was the weigh-in, when he checked in at 5-8, 170 pounds. That's not typically what the Patriots are looking for at this position. But they are always looking for elite athletes, and there's no question that's Austin.

Not only did he fly in the 40 (4.32 seconds) but he also quite literally, albeit briefly, flew. His broad jump (11-3) was second only to Watson among all players in Indy. His vertical (39 inches) was also top-15 at the combine. And while many athletes did not run the three-cone drill or shuttles, he killed those as well. His 6.65-second three-cone drill and 4.07-second short shuttle are right in the range of what the Patriots are usually looking for from their slot receivers. We knew he'd be fast. But ... sheesh.

Austin is a very different type of slot than Jakobi Meyers, their current "F," but as a gadget option and a vertical threat from the interior, he'd give the Patriots a dynamic weapon on the interior.

Stock Down

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State: Dotson didn't have a bad combine. He ran his 40 in 4.43 seconds. His vertical (36 inches) and broad (10-1) were solid. But he was thought to be a next-level athlete who clocked a 40 time in the 4.3-second range. He also ran a disappointing 7.28-second three-cone drill. With some insane 40 times being posted, and with Dotson measuring in at 5-11, 178 pounds, we thought he'd test like one of the best in this receiver class and potentially work his way into the first round. Wouldn't come as a huge shock to see him go in the second now.

Stock Up

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Rutgers: There's a running back with good size, who played for one of Bill Belichick's great friends in coaching, who ran a 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds? Has to be on our radar now. Pacheco (5-10, 216) crushed his 40, running it in 4.37 seconds, tying him for the fastest 40 time at his position (Pierre Strong, South Dakota State).

Now that Greg Schiano is back at Rutgers, it certainly is worth us paying closer attention to his players. Last year the team really didn't have a draftable athlete. This year there is Pacheco and receiver Bo Melton -- both of whom were top-tier athletes at the combine. Pacheco would have to be a special-teams option early on. And Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson might have him blocked out from taking a real role early on. But backs that big and that fast don't come around all that often.

Stock Down

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame: On the opposite end of the timed-speed spectrum in Indy was Williams. He looked like a good fit for the Patriots given his ability to catch the football and his willingness to pass protect. He still may be a good fit so long as the Patriots can look past his 40 time (4.65 seconds), which was the slowest of any back in Indy. But he measured in at 5-9 and 194 pounds, one of the smallest backs at the combine, which may make his 40 time harder to overlook.

Maybe his blocking and route-running ability would allow him to remain firmly on the Patriots radar and his tests would simply drop him down others' boards, making him a good Day 3 value. But his size and his performance in Indy likely won't help him in other NFL locales where franchises might not be as willing to play a back in a pure passing-game role the way the Patriots are.