Stock up, stock down: Which potential Patriots defenders made waves at the NFL Combine?

Perry: These potential Pats defenders made waves at the NFL Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL Scouting Combine is billed as a spot for the next round of stars to make their first impression on the league. It's really much more than that, with discussions of all types -- well beyond which college prospects are making the best impressions -- buzzing throughout the week in Indianapolis.

That said, the prospects do take center stage when it's time for their workouts. Who opened eyes with surprising times? Whose workouts -- good or bad -- will have coaches and scouts circling back to the tape to confirm what they'd just seen?

Next Pats Podcast: NFL Combine STUDS who make the most sense for the Patriots | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Here are a handful of defenders at the combine who look like possible Patriots fits and turned heads with their performances last week. If you're expecting the Patriots to get faster at a variety of positions this offseason, this draft class is the one for you.

Stock Up

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida: Elam already looked like a strong fit for the Patriots as a talented press-man corner who'd seen the best of the best during his career in the SEC. But then he ran a 4.39-second 40 and all of a sudden looked like an even better match for a team that could be looking for a true No. 1 corner this offseason.

Elam's arm length leaves something to be desired (under 31 inches), but at almost 6-2 and 191 pounds he has the frame and the demeanor to get physical with wideouts along the boundary at the next level. What his 40 time tells you is that even when he whiffs in press, which all inevitably do, he has the makeup speed to erase his mistakes.

The Patriots have never shied away from rolling the dice on great athletes from smaller programs at corner and so if they have the opportunity to do it in the middle-to-late rounds, don't be surprised if they take a shot on Zyon McCollum from Sam Houston State. He wowed in the 40 with a time of 4.33 seconds, but he also destroyed the change-of-direction drills as well with a 6.48-second three-cone drill and a 3.94-second shuttle time. All at 6-2, 199 pounds. That's rare.

Tariq Woolen from UTSA should also garner consideration by the folks at One Patriot Place after he was the fastest player at the Senior Bowl and then one of the two fastest corners at the combine. Only Baylor's Kalon Barnes (4.23-second 40) had a faster time than Woolen (4.26), who is wildly explosive for someone who stands at 6-4, 205 pounds. With almost 34-inch arms, there are few better built to play press in Belichick's defense in this year's class.

Stock Down

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington: Of the players we anticipated to light up their workouts, Gordon was clearly the most disappointing of the group. Scouts anticipated he could clock a 40-yard dash time that came in under 4.4 seconds. Instead, he was one of the slowest corners in Indy in that regard (4.52), and he checked out of the other tests.

Gordon remains an intriguing prospect with the versatility to play a variety of different spots, but that time should have scouts going back to the tape to confirm he was who they thought he was from an athletic standpoint.

Stock Up

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia: At 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, Davis firmly fits into the "don't grow on trees" category of player to which Bill Belichick has often referred. But it's his athleticism that is downright stupefying. To run a 4.78-second 40-yard dash? Jump 10-feet-3 inches in the broad jump? At that size? It's not human.

Odds are he'll be long gone by the time the Patriots pick, but it wasn't all that long ago that folks wondered if he was worthy of a first-round pick because he may be only a two-down player. In all likelihood, one of the best combine performances we've ever seen should allow him to hear his name called on Day 1. If he gets to New England at No. 21 overall, he'd be an easy fit as a freak nose tackle for Belichick's 3-4 style defense.

Davis' teammate Devonte Wyatt (fastest 40 time for defensive tackles this year, third-fastest ever at 4.77 seconds) is another whose stock should be soaring after his performance in Indy. Ditto for UConn's 330-pounder Travis Jones who followed up a strong Senior Bowl with an outstanding combine. We already had him as a good option for the Patriots in the second round, but after running a sub-5.0 second 40, he may not get all the way to pick No. 53.

Stock Down

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M: Listed at 290 pounds, Leal was already relatively undersized for the Patriots. But they've gone after explosive interior rushers who don't tip the scales at over 300 pounds before. Unfortunately for Leal, he measured in even smaller (283) than his listed weight. And he didn't test as an explosive specimen. His 27.5-inch vertical was disappointing for someone who'd had some first-round buzz in the last calendar year.

Stock Up

Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State: The Patriots like their linebackers big. Patriots fans want their linebackers to get more athletic. Andersen could provide the best of both worlds in this year's draft. At 6-3, 243 pounds he has the kind of frame Belichick typically covets. Then he went and annihilated his workout.

Andersen's 4.42-second 40 was the fastest for any off-the-ball 'backer in Indy. He also broad jumped 10-8 (fifth-best) and proved that a small-school guy could be one of the best athletes at his position this year. After a good showing in Mobile Ala. for the Senior Bowl, an incredibly versatile collegiate career and recognition as a finalist for the Campbell Trophy (aka "the academic Heisman) he looks like he could be a Day 2 for the Patriots.

Other linebackers who looked like Patriots headed into Indy and only helped themselves? How about Cincinnati's Darrian Beavers who clocked a blazing 6.91-second three-cone time at 6-4 and 237 pounds. (Beavers weighed in at the Senior Bowl over 250 pounds so he likely cut weight for the combine tests. Still... impressive.)

Wisconsin's Leo Chenal became synonymous with the Patriots in Indy as a big-bodied 'backer (6-3, 250) who can move. He jumped a whopping 40.5 inches in the vertical and 10-8 in the broad to go along with a very impressive 4.53-second 40 (faster than that of 225-pound Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, who ran a 4.55).

Georgia's Quay Walker (6-4, 241) only confirmed what we expected -- he can fly -- by running a 4.52-second 40.

Stock Down

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: It's not the be-all, end-all at this position. But Lloyd's 40-yard dash time was lackluster. He clocked a 4.66-second 40, placing him 16th at the position. For a player billed as a next-level athlete at the position, the expectation was for him to run a better time. It shouldn't rule him out for the Patriots. Darius Leonard of the Colts actually had a remarkably similar physical profile before being drafted. But it's worth noting for a player who isn't incredibly heavy (6-3, 237 pounds).

Stock Up

Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota: If the Patriots are looking for even more depth on the edge -- in case they don't feel as though Josh Uche, Chase Winovich or Ronnie Perkins have the answers -- this is an incredibly gifted class from which to pluck. And if it hadn't been for the absurd performances from another stud Georgia defender in his position group -- 275-pound edge Travon Walker ran a mindblowing 4.51-second 40 -- perhaps Mafe would've been more commonly referenced as one of the week's big winners. At 6-4 and 261 pounds, he torched the 40 in 4.53 seconds. He also showed his explosiveness with his vertical (38 inches) and broad (10-5) jumps. His arms came in under 33 inches, but if the Patriots want someone stout enough to set an edge but twitchy enough to get to the passer opposite Matt Judon, Mafe would be an intriguing fit.

Stock Down

Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina: Enagbare was a winner at this year's Senior Bowl with 35-inch arms and a hulking 6-4, 258-pound frame that looked explosive at times. He was productive in the SEC, racking up pressures as one of the best defenders for the Gamecocks. That's why even though his stock may be "down" after running a 4.87 40-yard dash time, I could still see him end up in New England. He still cleared well over 30 inches in the vertical (36.5) and nine feet in the broad (9-9), which makes him a Patriots fit. If he slides in the draft because of what he did in Indy, that could mean good value for Belichick and his front office if they want an edge defender.

Stock Up

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia: Stop me if you've heard this one before, but it seems as though Georgia is producing some pretty good athletes. What if one made his way back home to New England to play for Belichick?

Cine, who played high school ball at Everett before transferring to Trinity Christian in Texas, wowed in Indianapolis. At 6-2, 199 pounds he clocked a lightning-quick 4.37-second 40 and some massive jumps (36.5 vertical, 11-1 broad). If the Patriots are looking to add a next-level athlete who's a willing tackler and can help them immediately in the kicking game, Cine would make sense. Despite an unimpressive vertical (33.5 inches), Michigan's Dax Hill also proved to be a nice option for the Patriots after running a 4.38-second 40 and an electric 6.57-second three-cone time at 6-0, 191.

Stock Down

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: Hamilton is the easy answer here only because his 40 time was perplexing. At 4.59 seconds he tied for the slowest safety at the combine. Still, at 6-4, 220 pounds, with a 38-inch vertical and a sub-7.0 three-cone drill (6.90), he's a tremendous athlete. If the Patriots ever had a crack at him in the first round, he'd be worthy of a long, hard look. He is widely considered, even after that 40, one of the top players in this draft regardless of position.