Stock Up, Stock Down: Passing game trending up, run game trending down as Sooners head into Big 12 opener

The warm-ups are done now. Oklahoma’s nonconference schedule was far from a gauntlet, but they did what they needed to. This team is more equipped to be players for the Big 12 title this year than at any point last year. That much feels like a near certainty.

Starting Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, we’ll dive deeper into this team and see what they are about as the competition level jumps. They’ll take on one of the Big 12’s newest members, the Cincinnati Bearcats, who will provide unique challenges for the Sooners.

As they spend the rest of the week preparing for the matchup, Oklahoma as a team is trending in the right direction. Health isn’t much of a concern yet, though they’ll be without Justin Harrington. That speaks to the depth this team has built in such short order. They are playing well in all facets of the game, but there are still some question marks to which we don’t have answers.

Below, our stock report looks at what’s trending up for Oklahoma and what’s trending down as the Big 12 season begins.

Stock Up: Passing Game

Dillon Gabriel has improved as a player since last season. This go-around should allow Gabriel to thrive as the field general because of his improvements and because this passing game has bonafide playmakers.

Andrel Anthony is now a fixture along with Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops. Gavin Freeman will have opportunities, as will the duo of Jayden Gibson and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Nic Anderson.

With the struggles in the run game, it may be the passing game carrying this team to a victory against the Bearcats.

How good has Dillon Gabriel been in 2023? He's No. 1 among Big 12 QBs in touchdowns, passing yards, and completion %. He's also No. 1 in com. % on throws more than 20 yards downfield and has the completion % under pressure among Big 12 QBs. pic.twitter.com/tzppJ66AY9 — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) September 19, 2023

Stock Down: Ground game

Oklahoma’s run game issues feel like a combination of problems that haven’t been discussed much. Have they underperformed relative to what we saw last year? Yes. Has the offensive line blocked as well as they did last year? No. Is it possible the Sooners have locked away some of their best-run game concepts for the conference slate? Possibly.

All of these need to be taken into consideration.

But as we see it, even if they were hiding things, they should’ve been able to look a tad more explosive in the three games we’ve seen so far based off talent alone.

That hasn’t been the case, and things aren’t going to get easier with the defensive line the backs and offensive line have to deal with this weekend.

Stock Up: Run Defense

Suppose you’ll be pedestrian at best, running the ball on your offensive side. In that case, the least you can do is be dominant at eliminating the run defensively; right now, that’s the reality for Oklahoma.

Defensively, they have bottled up every opponent’s running game. It’s the mark of a good defense, for sure.

Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones can get out of the pocket, and the Bearcats aren’t looking to throw the ball 45 times. Bottle that run game up, and Oklahoma’s chances of winning go way up. The run defense led by Isaiah Coe, Da’Jon Terry, and Danny Stutsman has the Sooners well-equipped heading into the Big 12 schedule.

Stock Down: Big 12 road woes

Oklahoma has lost three out of their last four Big 12 road games. It may not seem like it, but this game has much more meaning for the present and future.

Brent Venables is in year two and will need to find ways to win these conference road games in the Sooners’ final season in the Big 12. The environments do not get more manageable in the SEC, where Oklahoma will travel in 2024.

Nippert Stadium will be rocking as part of Fox Big Noon Kickoff, and the Sooners must find a way to come out on top.

Stock Up: Key Lawrence

Oklahoma’s need for depth was pivotal to returning this program to what we all know it is.

Lawrence had struggled at times since transferring from Tennessee. Especially as he worked to adjust to not one but two different defenses.

He’s found his role in Brent Venables’ system, and he’s starting to make plays. He’s not a starter, but he gets plenty of snaps and has made them count in 2023. As it stands, Lawrence is playing the best football of his collegiate career.

