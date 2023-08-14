Stock up, stock down from Panthers’ preseason loss to Jets

This may be difficult to believe, but a few Carolina Panthers players improved their cases in the team’s 27-0 preseason loss to the New York Jets. Oh, and there were also definitely a few who didn’t.

Here’s our stock report from Saturday’s action:

Up: G Deonte Brown

The 2021 sixth-round draft pick stood firm in an otherwise putrid outing for the Panthers’ offensive line.

Brown played all 30 of his snaps from the open right guard position, allowing zero pressures on 24 pass-blocking chances. That performance was good enough for a team-high 86.8 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Down: G Michael Jordan

On the other side of the PFF spectrum was Jordan, who earned himself a paltry 10.8 pass-blocking mark. The 25-year-old was charged with a penalty, three pressures and two sacks—one of which resulted in a fumble by quarterback Matt Corral.

Whether it was from the left guard, right guard or right tackle spot, Jordan had himself a particularly rough day all around the office.

Up: OLB Amaré Barno

In the ongoing search for depth off the edge, it was Barno who came out with the most must-see performance on Saturday.

The speedy 2022 sixth-rounder registered a team-high three pressures and the defense’s lone sack over 11 pass-rushing chances. He also flashed on the very first kickoff of the game, getting to Jets returner Xavier Gipson at the 20-yard line.

Down: OLB Kobe Jones

Jones was not as productive as his mate Barno.

He played a team-high 41 defensive snaps, eight more than the next closest amount. But Jones came away with zero pressures and was charged with a 15-yard reception.

Up: ILB Chandler Wooten

Wooten proved to be a solid piece on special teams for Carolina last season, and he showed a little more of what he can do on defense in this one.

The second-year backer stacked a team-leading seven tackles, five of which were chalked up as stops. He didn’t miss on any of his attempts either.

Down: ILB Brandon Smith

Staying in the middle of the defense, Smith had a bit of a rough time wrapping up. He was saddled with a pair of missed tackles and allowed a 21-yard catch.

With the inside linebacker spot getting kinda crowded kinda quickly, especially after Wooten’s showing, the talented 22-year-old may be in some early preseason trouble.

