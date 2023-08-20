Stock up, stock down from Panthers’ preseason loss to Giants

Which Carolina Panthers just increased (and decreased) their chances at making the initial 53-man roster?

Here are the players who notably helped and hurt their causes in Friday night’s preseason loss to the New York Giants:

Stock up: RB Raheem Blackshear

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Blackshear led all rushers and looked quite springy in doing so, bursting out for 31 yards and a score off eight carries. And if not for a holding call on rookie offensive lineman Ricky Lee, he also would’ve had a nice 14-yard run to add to his night.

With Miles Sanders and now Chuba Hubbard nursing some injuries, Blackshear could solidify himself into the third spot on the depth chart in the preseason finale. He can continue to showcase his ability as not only a rusher and a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, but as a return man.

Stock down: RB Spencer Brown

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brown, who was last weekend’s leading rusher, was boxed up. He amassed a team-high 10 totes, but turned those into just 26 yards.

As Blackshear trends up, Brown and rookie Camerun Peoples—who hasn’t even gotten a single carry in exhibition play yet—are becoming the clear outliers at the running back position.

Stock Up: WR Shi Smith

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Smith followed up his 20-yard reception in the preseason opener by leading the entire field on Friday. He reeled in a game-high 59 yards on four grabs.

Now, with a gaudy average of 15.8 yards per catch, Smith is showing he’s worth a long look in the receiver room—especially after the potential season-ending hamstring injury to Damiere Byrd.

Stock down: Javon Wims

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Wims was unable to shine in his extended opportunity.

The absence of Terrace Marshall Jr. gave way for the former Chicago Bear to get some reps as the ‘X’ receiver. But he registered just eight yards on two catches over 32 snaps—the most of any Panthers wideout on the night.

Stock up: DL Raequan Williams

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As for a guy who did show out in his opportunity, Williams was very disruptive.

He recorded four tackles (three of which registered as stops), a sack and a quarterback hit. Between this outing and his standout practice sessions, the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder could be getting comfy in Carolina’s trenches come September.

Stock down: OLB Kobe Jones

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jones, who led all Panthers defenders in snaps against the New York Jets, got another long look at the Meadowlands. But, just like that first game, he wasn’t able to bring the heat.

He’s now, over 75 plays, accounted for zero pressures this preseason.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire