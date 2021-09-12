Stock Up, Stock Down: Which Oregon players had biggest impact in Ducks’ win over Ohio State?

We’ve all now had a chance to sleep it off, and Oregon fans across the country are waking up on Sunday morning with a feeling that has come rarely over the past decade.

It is the feeling of success and accomplishment after a big game on a big stage.

The Ducks went into Columbus on Saturday and upset the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, shocking a sports nation who gave them very little chance to even keep the game competitive once it became clear they’d be playing without both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe, two of Oregon’s best players.

In that victory, a number of Ducks performed well above expectations and going forward, will be held in a higher light when it comes to media and fan attention.

So who were the heroes of this game, and who might have shown they still have some things to work on? In a game where the Ducks upset one of the premier teams in the nation, there are going to be far more stocks rising than falling, so here’s who we picked:

Stock Up: CJ Verdell

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Despite his career stats and his place on Oregon's all-time rushing list, it doesn't quite feel like RB CJ Verdell gets the credit that he deserves as one of the best backs in all of college football. On the biggest stage, Verdell did everything he could on Saturday to elevate his name and show that he belongs in any conversation about the Doak Walker Award, and potentially the Heisman Trophy Award as well, should things keep progressing in this direction. The Ducks' offense deserves a lot of credit as a whole, but Verdell powered this team to victory like a steam engine with the brakes cut. He had 195 total yards of offense — 161 on the ground, and 34 more receiving — with three touchdowns on the day. We knew going into the game that Oregon's rushing attack was going to have to be dynamic in order for it to be kept close, and Verdell led the charge, helping give the Ducks their biggest non-conference victory in school history.

Stock Up: Anthony Brown Jr.

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Driving back to my hotel hours after the game, I was chatting with the Uber driver about what just took place. He said something that, a week ago, no Oregon fan would have considered a compliment. "That quarterback of yours sure is something else." Following the Fresno State game in Week 1, Duck fans would agree, many proclaiming that they'd like to see someone else running the offense. On Saturday, though, playing in The 'Shoe with 100,000 fans cascading noise onto the field, Brown was calm and collected, orchestrating a magnificent offensive gameplan for Oregon that buoyed their College Football Playoff hopes. Brown finished the day with 236 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding another 65 yards on the ground. Almost more important than that, he had zero turnovers on the day, and showed incredible decision-making abilities on when to scramble, when to check down, and when to let it loose. Oregon's offense is talented enough to put points on the board in large clips, but the biggest unknown coming into the season was what stood behind the center. Brown showed on Saturday that he is extremely capable of playing the role of train conductor, and it's going to take a massive effort from opposing teams to knock him off of the tracks.

Stock Down: Over-reactionary Duck Fans

Look, this is all in good fun, so please don't take it too personally. However, Saturday was a picture-perfect example of why you should try not to overreact to a single game, especially when it is the first game of the season. After the narrow victory over Fresno State, it was like the sky was falling for the Oregon faithful, who were upset with the play from QB and offensive line, frustrated with the vanilla playcalling, and overall down on the team's chances to compete for any meaningful bowl game this season. Many were calling for Anthony Brown to be benched despite a decent game that he won in the end, and gripes about O-line coach Alex Mirabal and OC Joe Moorhead could be heard coming from the cheap seats as well. Fast forward a week, and the temperature of the room is completely different. Brown won't go down as the best QB in Oregon history, but he is certainly capable of leading this team to success. Mirabal's offensive line was arguably the most impressive unit for the Ducks on Saturday, making the way for 269 total rushing yards while allowing just a single tackle for loss (1-yard) and no sacks. Joe Moorhead went from "bust of a play-caller" to back in the rumblings for open head coaching positions a year from now. Things take time to develop, and talent shows itself in the end. The Ducks are fine and will continue to be fine under this leadership. Cooler heads always prevail, and the Oregon fan base will do well to remember that when things get tough again down the stretch.

Stock Up: Mario Cristobal

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Cristobal seemingly has two sides to him, polar-opposite of one another. To the media, he is calm and subdued, guarded, and to the point. He will go into detail on answers, breaking down the X's and O's, but far be it for him to give you the time of day when talking big picture or narrative ideas. Then there's the other side; the side of him that makes players fall in love with a coach. The passion and intensity that convinces premier athletes to move to Oregon and play for the Ducks. That side of Cristobal was on full display after the win over Ohio State. With fists pumping in the air, and an endless abundance of hugs to give out to players, Cristobal was on top of the world, prancing around the field in Columbus and celebrating with fans in the northeast corner of the endzone. https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1436785844308910080 About 30 minutes later, though, collected Mario returned, with a level head that was fit to talk to the media. I asked Cristobal if he could step back and enjoy this moment. As a coach who was won the Rose Bowl, and who has two national championships to his name as a player at Miami, this is a man who is not wanting for career achievements. Still, Saturday was a milestone win for a budding coach. Assuming that he would tell me it was too early to let himself think about where this win stood in his list of career accolades, I asked when he was likely to have an answer for me. "February? Day after signing day? Something like that," Cristobal said with a smile. It was a coy way of saying that their business isn't finished. The job is not done. The Ducks are 2-0 with a massive win on their resume, but with his patented mantra of "going 1-0 every week," there is still a long road ahead for Oregon before we can start talking big picture. That's fair and expected from a coach who worked his way through the ranks, starting as an offensive line coach under Nick Saban. Hopefully, though, there was a moment on Saturday night where Cristobal got the chance to sit back and think about what he accomplished hours earlier. He may not admit it, but we know what he did vs. Ohio State was special. Media Mario would never say it, but anyone who saw the joy on his face after the game knows just how much this meant to him.

Stock Down: Oregon's 'Big Game' Narrative

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

The Ducks have lost their fair share of games on the big stage. Whether it be season-openers vs. Auburn or LSU, or National Championships against Ohio State and Auburn once again. When the Ducks travel to a neutral site and match up with a blue-blood team, heartbreak was usually not far away. We may have a sense that this narrative is going to change, however. In 2019, Oregon won the Rose Bowl over Wisconsin, marking Mario Cristobal's biggest win as a head coach. On Saturday, they traveled to Columbus and upset the Buckeyes on their home turf, giving Ryan Day the first regular-season loss of his coaching career. Later this season, we can hope that the Ducks will once again be in a position to play on a big stage in a meaningful bowl game. A year from now, they will travel down to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Thoughts of those games may have given any Oregon fan anxiety in the past, while they start to put up shelters around mended hearts once again. But after Saturday's triumph, we may have to rethink that. It's too early to say that the Ducks got a proverbial monkey off of its back when it comes to the big stage, but they at least have something to build on, beating a team that few others could over the past handful of years.

Stock Up: Noah Sewell

If it weren't for Noah Sewell, the Oregon Ducks likely wouldn't have won this game. He didn't have the most tackles on the day (7), nor did he register any sacks or turnovers. However, any which way you looked, No. 1 was flying around the field and making game-changing plays on a defense that was without two of its biggest stars. https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1436746115789979650 A lot of people were saying that Oregon didn't stand a chance without Flowe and Thibodeaux on the field, and I am guilty of that too. But Sewell deserves some real respect after this game. He took over when they needed him, and led his unit to a massive victory.

1

1