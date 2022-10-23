Stock Up, Stock Down from Ole Miss win: It’s Jayden Daniels’ world, we’re just living in it

What a day to be a Tigers fan.

LSU welcome an undefeated, top-ten Ole Miss Rebels team to the Bayou and sent them home with jammed weaponry. Jayden Daniels had a field day against Ole Miss as he was confident and accurate with his passes while he dissected the defense.

He finished the day 21-for-28 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 23 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns. He broke the single-season record for most rushing touchdowns by an LSU quarterback.

The offensive line played well as they paved the way for 500 total yards of offense and the Tiger defense shut down the Rebels in the second half to lead LSU to a huge 45-20 win.

Stock Up: Offensive Line

500 total yards from the LSU offense today against an undefeated Ole Miss Rebel team. I tip my cap to the offensive line. They were incredible all day long. They controlled the line of scrimmage and opened holes you could run a MAC truck through.

Stock Down: First Quarter Woes

LSU continued to be terrible in the first quarter as they allowed 14 points from Ole Miss while only scoring three on the offensive end. It was able to get away with it today, but it won’t against Alabama.

Stock Up: Jayden Daniels

Stock Down: Special Teams

Offsides on the opening kickoff and a missed field goal are the main reason LSU special teams continue to be an issue. It is hard to nitpick areas of improvement when the Tigers played so well, but LSU is still struggling on special teams.

Stock Up: Second Half Defense

LSU allowed 292 yards and 20 points from the Rebels in the first half, but they shut down Ole Miss in the second half. 112 yards and a goose egg on the scoreboard is all Dart and the Ole Miss offense could muster in the third and fourth quarters. The only time the Rebels came close to scoring, [autotag]Joe Foucha[/autotag] intercepted a ball in the endzone.

