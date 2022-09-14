Stock Up, Stock Down: Oklahoma defense flying, offensive line gets a slow start

Oklahoma is ready to wrap up its 2022 nonconference schedule on Saturday with a road game at Nebraska. They’ll head into their longtime rivals’ home with a nice bit of momentum after disposing of another bowl team from 2021, the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The first half was far from pretty until the final minute, but the second half looked a lot closer to what people expected when Oklahoma and Kent State were scheduled.

It took an inspired effort from the defense and Marvin Mims going nuclear, but it all came together. However, the game also showed us that some parts of this Sooners team are trending up while others started trending down this game.

Here’s a look at your weekly dose of Stock Up, Stock Down after Oklahoma’s win over Kent State.

Stock Up: Marvin Mims

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No one is more dangerous with the ball in his hands than Marvin Mims. Saturday’s seven-catch, 163 receiving yards and two touchdown performance was Mims reintroducing himself to the rest of the college football in a big way after a very subpar sophomore season. When his team needed him most on Saturday, he delivered.

Stock Down: the WR group

Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t a knock on the group’s talent so far but more of a look at the state of the group and its lack of impact in these two games against Group of Five opponents.

Yes, Drake Stoops scored Saturday and Gavin Freeman the game before, but where is the impact from Jalil Farooq and Theo Wease? No touchdowns for either, and can we honestly say they’ve inspired confidence as the Sooners gear up for conference play?

The secondary guys flanking Mims have to start flashing going forward.

Stock Up: The Oklahoma defense

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates a fumble with Jordan Kelley (88), Reggie Grimes (14) and Ethan Downs (40) in the third quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022. Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

The Oklahoma defense looks pretty salty thru two games. They are No. 1 in the nation in tackles for loss. They’ve only allowed one touchdown thru two games, the first time that’s happened since 2013.

They have a notable difference-maker at each level of the defense, and they look and are playing more confident as each game passes.

Stock Down: The offensive line

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 29: Co-Offensive Coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Even after last week’s struggles at left guard, they still had some solid play from their offensive tackles. Oklahoma’s offensive struggles in the first half were due to the offensive line’s inability to move defenders in the run game. They picked up their game in the second half helping Eric Gray and Marcus major average more than seven yards per carry, but this group has some things to work on to play a complete game.

Stock Up: Brent Venables

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables walks before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This may be low-hanging fruit, but everything you see on the field on Saturdays is a direct or indirect result of head coach Brent Venables. So far, his team management has looked crisp, and seeing how his team responded when they struggled with an inferior opponent is a good feather in the cap for a rookie head coach.

Finding success after halftime provided a strong example that they could course correct and make adjustments. That will serve them well as they prepare for what should be a raucous Nebraska crowd on Saturday.

