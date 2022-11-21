Fantasy Football Stock Up, Stock Down: OK, Isiah Pacheco is the guy

Fantasy stock up

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

I was hesitant to put Watson here after one game where he blew up, even though it was clear he'd be a factor moving forward. Watson followed up his 4/107/3 performance with another nice fantasy outing going 4/48/2. It should be noted that in Week 11 he tied for third on the team in targets and was fourth in receptions. The key factor here is that Watson can double as the team's main threat at the goal line or on deep passes. It was a slow start for the rookie as many had written him off in favor of Romeo Doubs. With Watson now healthy, he's proven to be a reliable pass-catcher which is what Aaron Rodgers is dying to have. We can't be too sure what happens next with this offense, but Watson has solidified himself in Green Bay. Maybe you can't count on multiple touchdowns in every game, but you can count on him as a FLEX start going forward.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

Even though he runs like he's mad at the field turf, Pacheco's production is something that needs to be taken seriously. Like Watson above, I wanted to give it a game to make sure that his role in the Chiefs' offense is for real, and it is. A week after rushing 16 times for 82 yards, Pacheco took 15 carries for 107 yards against the Chargers in Week 11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was set to be a factor early as well, but an early game ankle sprain meant the Chiefs would lean more on Pacheco. That is a major factor in Pacheco's stock rising because he won't have to compete with Edwards-Helaire for carries for the foreseeable future. Based on the Chiefs' matchups, you should be trying to find a way to get him in your lineups weekly.

Isiah Pacheco's fantasy stock is on the rise after consecutive impressive games. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Latavius Murray, RB, Broncos

Being that Murray is part of the Broncos' offense, I can't say how valuable he will be, but the team cut bait with Melvin Gordon after he committed his fifth fumble of the season, the most by a non-quarterback. It's a horrendous fall for Gordon who had returned to the Broncos after leading the team in rushing last season. This opens the door for Murray to be the Broncos clear RB1. Chase Edmonds suffered an ankle injury in Week 11 and is expected to miss a few weeks, but Murray had seemed to be taking over anyway. Gordon hadn't seen double-digit carries since Week 7, while Murray has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games. Marlon Mack is also on the roster and could now be in line to work behind Murray depending on when Mike Boone returns (he is eligible to return Week 13). Devine Ozigbo is also a name to look out for, but Murray stock rises higher.

Fantasy stock down

Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams

Henderson could be droppable at this rate if Kyren Williams is going to continue to play ahead of him. Recently, coach Sean McVay said that Henderson deserved more touches and they were going to let him spin. He has been out-produced by Cam Akers in the past two games and now Williams has severely cut into his work after rushing seven times for 36 yards in Week 11. Make no mistake, starting any Rams' running back (or player) at this point is asking for trouble, but it may be time to cut bait with Henderson. It seems that McVay never really liked having the guy in the game and he's had times when he's played well. While Akers didn't turn out to be a fantasy superstar, Henderson didn't turn out to be any better (like some analysts like to think) and it all just ends as a sad story. Stay away from the Rams' players if you want your fantasy roster to live.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Commanders

The Commanders are doing well and winning games with Taylor Heinicke, but it's not good for Samuel in fantasy. Weeks 1-6 Samuel averaged 13 fantasy points per game and since then he's averaged 11. That's not not a large difference, but touchdowns here and there have helped him along the way. In the receiving game, Samuel hasn't seen more than four targets in a game since Week 7. Prior to that he averaged 8.3 targets per game. With it now looking the the Commanders will ride the hot hand of Heinicke, Samuel is simply a boom or bust fantasy player who's touchdown dependent. While he still sees carries out of the backfield, the volume simply isn't enough to trust down the stretch unless you absolutely have to play him. Jahan Dotson returning doesn't help him either (from a fantasy perspective).

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

This one is more just being cautious, I'm not too worried about Sanders going forward. It should be noted however that he was averaging 16 carries per game coming into Week 9, but has only gotten 12 and 13 in Weeks 10 and 11, respectively. The worry here is that you want Sanders getting more volume as he's not the type of back that could pop a long touchdown run on any given play (see Tony Pollard). Sanders will get an easier matchup in Week 12 as the Packers come into Philly fighting for their season. While the Eagles' offense is usually hovering around the goal line, Sanders will always compete with Jalen Hurts for those goal-line carries. After a hot start to the season, he's cooled off a bit, again not worried too much, but keep an eye out.

